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Here's How Tom Tiffany Will Handle Wisconsin's Skyrocketing Utility Rates

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 01, 2026 1:30 PM
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Here's How Tom Tiffany Will Handle Wisconsin's Skyrocketing Utility Rates
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

This writer lives in a modest manufactured home. Despite that, her monthly utility bill is more than $200. For seniors and families on fixed incomes, constant rate hikes under Democrat Gov. Tony Evers are making utilities increasingly unaffordable. It's not like Wisconsinites can choose not to use utilities. In winter, the temps can get to -30°, and in the summer they can soar to 100°.

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Tom Tiffany has a plan to address Wisconsin's insane utility rates.

"I'm in Menomonee Falls, where we just held a utility rate roundtable where we heard from local people talking about the ever-increasing utility rates here in Wisconsin," Tiffany said. "Over $2 billion in the last eight years and WE Energies has proposed another 14 percent increase."

"And in the meantime, David Crowley is off to California campaigning with Kamala Harris," he continued. "We can't afford the California-style utility rates that David Crowley's going to bring back to Wisconsin."

Tiffany also talked about them in an interview with CBS 7.

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"While these institutional investors are being taken care of with their guaranteed rate of return, all people see now is a guaranteed bill that's getting bigger," Tiffany said. "There are certain things a governor can do, and this is one of them."

Remember, David Crowley has said that higher taxes are not a burden for taxpayers. That same mentality applies to skyrocketing utility fees.

What's Tiffany's plan to end rate hikes? He laid out his plan. It involves ending the closures of coal-fired power plants and other sources of "baseload power," protecting farmland from wind and solar projects, and embracing "new" nuclear, including removing regulatory barriers on things like small modular reactors.

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Tiffany's plan would also require the Public Service Commission (PSC) to have a "cooling-off period" where members would have to wait before accepting a job with an investor-owned utility or transmission company.

"The governor matters because the governor appoints the members of the Public Service Commission," Tiffany said. "David Crowley would continue the status quo with the Public Service Commission, just as he's talked about. He is good with the status quo here in Wisconsin."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENERGY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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