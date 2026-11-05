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They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 9:00 AM
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They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

They just want free healthcare, everyone.

A left-wing social media influencer is calling for the mass execution of Republicans, including saying that if Elon Musk isn't executed by Christmas, the Democrat-controlled Congress will be a "failure."

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"Nuremberg Trials, Democrats," says influencer Nick Pringle. "Nuremberg Trials for all these people. You have not been hired to come in and do your best. You have been hired to come in and do your worst. And understand, this is the last vote you get until we see Epstein file convictions, alright?"

"Abdul, take those Wolverine claws I got you and park them under Stephen Miller's chin," he continued. "I want to see Jared Kushner's size five loafers swinging and dangling. Alright? If Elon Musk is alive at Christmas, it has been a failure, alright? We need to build Guantanamo Bay Two on Epstein Island, alright? Break ground on that today. GuanPedemo Island. Build it."

"Start sinking posts right now. Today. This is what we want to see. I swear to God if you come at us and say you're gonna let bygones be bygones, and we need to move on and heal as a country. I swear to God. We want justice, we want judgement day. Now's the time. This is the last time we vote for you unless you put belt to a**. We want Armageddon. We want justice," Pringle added. 

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"Judgement day, alright?" he said. "Go do it. Go to work. The celebrating, that was for last night ... go to work. Let's see it."

Do this and lose in 2028, 2030, and beyond.

But sure.

Does this guy know Democrats don't take control until January?

This won't end well for the Democrats.

Are we surprised? No.

Epstein is just an excuse for mass prosecutions.

Lots of lefties calling for a national gun ban. Good luck with that, too.

Republicans should start doing that. It's how this insanity ends.

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America will learn a hard lesson about electing Democrats.

It was never about healthcare. Nothing will get more affordable. Everyone will get a subpoena though.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | HEALTHCARE | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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