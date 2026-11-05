They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

They just want free healthcare, everyone.

A left-wing social media influencer is calling for the mass execution of Republicans, including saying that if Elon Musk isn't executed by Christmas, the Democrat-controlled Congress will be a "failure."

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Left wing influencer followed by Abdul El-Sayed calls for mass executions of Republicans. ''If Elon Musk is alive at Christmas, it has been a failure.''



26,000 likes and counting on Instagram pic.twitter.com/rgYlfRFZum — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 5, 2026

"Nuremberg Trials, Democrats," says influencer Nick Pringle. "Nuremberg Trials for all these people. You have not been hired to come in and do your best. You have been hired to come in and do your worst. And understand, this is the last vote you get until we see Epstein file convictions, alright?"

"Abdul, take those Wolverine claws I got you and park them under Stephen Miller's chin," he continued. "I want to see Jared Kushner's size five loafers swinging and dangling. Alright? If Elon Musk is alive at Christmas, it has been a failure, alright? We need to build Guantanamo Bay Two on Epstein Island, alright? Break ground on that today. GuanPedemo Island. Build it."

"Start sinking posts right now. Today. This is what we want to see. I swear to God if you come at us and say you're gonna let bygones be bygones, and we need to move on and heal as a country. I swear to God. We want justice, we want judgement day. Now's the time. This is the last time we vote for you unless you put belt to a**. We want Armageddon. We want justice," Pringle added.

"Judgement day, alright?" he said. "Go do it. Go to work. The celebrating, that was for last night ... go to work. Let's see it."

Do this and lose in 2028, 2030, and beyond.

But sure.

Does this guy know Democrats don't take control until January?

Kick it off then, I guess. — ♡ 𝙱𝚎𝚎 ♡ (@Benedicta_Bee) November 5, 2026

This won't end well for the Democrats.

@instagram apparently thinks promoting violence is ok pic.twitter.com/FRsGaY64Gi — Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) November 5, 2026

Are we surprised? No.

That idiot does not realize that the guilty ones in the Epstein files are Democrats? — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) November 5, 2026

Epstein is just an excuse for mass prosecutions.

Gosh, and they wonder why we wont give up our guns! — Hawk-I-Doc (@C1evrNameHere) November 5, 2026

Lots of lefties calling for a national gun ban. Good luck with that, too.

These people should go to prison for inciting violence like this — Beff (e/acc) (@beffjezos) November 5, 2026

Republicans should start doing that. It's how this insanity ends.

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People have no idea what’s coming to our country and how bad things will be for everyone in America.



You get what you vote for.



Have you seen this lunacy? @elonmusk https://t.co/g0UdVFvr6X — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 5, 2026

America will learn a hard lesson about electing Democrats.

Healthcare https://t.co/KPg03bJ0l6 — College Republicans at UMich (@UMichGOP) November 5, 2026

It was never about healthcare. Nothing will get more affordable. Everyone will get a subpoena though.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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