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A West Point Cadet Was Charged for This Horrific Crime

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 04, 2026 10:30 AM
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A West Point Cadet Was Charged for This Horrific Crime
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

In 2022, West Point cadet Caleb T. Suh told his then-girlfriend he'd made a "special pregnancy protein powder" shake. What the unnamed girlfriend didn't know was the shake contained sedatives like Xanax and promethazine; it made her drowsy and when she was unable to fight back Suh reportedly "shoved abortion pills" into the woman's mouth and private parts.

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She ended up losing the baby she was pregnant with. Suh, on the other hand, went to Cornell University and graduated in 2024. Suh was eventually charged this past spring and pleaded guilty to felony assault. He is awaiting sentencing, but enrolled in the master's program at Columbia University in Manhattan.

Here's more:

A source with knowledge of the situation said Columbia was unaware of Suh’s criminal conviction before the media recently began inquiring about his case, noting that applications do not ask for disclosures of criminality.

The source said that after learning of Suh’s past, the school “took swift action” — but did not specify what that meant.

“For years, Ms. Doe has been forced to grapple with her experience,” the lawsuit said. “Ms. Doe’s life has been irreparably changed, and she has lost a baby that she intended to keep.

“Meanwhile, Defendant Suh matriculated at Cornell University, earned a Bachelor’s degree, and is now enrolled at Columbia University.”

It is unclear whether either Suh or the woman — both of whom would be in their 20s — ever graduated from West Point.

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According to The New York Post, Suh learned the woman was pregnant in 2022 and opposed keeping the baby, going so far as to threaten suicide if the woman did not get an abortion. He then reportedly used her identity to obtain abortion pills online.

In his guilty plea, Suh admitted he got the Xanax from a friend. "My intent was [to] use the Xanax to unwittingly sedate my girlfriend so that I could then administer the abortion pills," he said in that plea.

Suh requested a delay in sentencing until January, which was granted. Prosecutors are asking for Suh to be sentenced to two years behind bars.

Once again, the Biden administration's removal of guardrails around the abortion drugs has led to another woman being victimized.

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News Topics ABORTION | ACADEMIA | COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY | CRIME
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