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Cornell University Has a Massive Sexual Assault Problem

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 05, 2026 1:15 PM
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Cornell University Has a Massive Sexual Assault Problem
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Cornell University reported an increase in the number of sexual abuse incidents on its campus in the wake of a high-profile lawsuit filed by a former student claiming she was sexually assaulted during a frat party.

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This comes amid national debate over the lawsuit, which alleges that seven male students took advantage of the plaintiff while she was intoxicated.

From NBC News:

More than 35% of female undergraduates surveyed at Cornell University reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact involving physical force, threats of force or incapacitation, according to a poll conducted last year, a figure that was up from 23% in 2023.

Overall, the survey found that 15% of all of the respondents reported such experiences, compared with about 11% in 2021 and 2023 surveys.

Cornell notes in its survey that a total of 6,000 students received email invitations to participate and only 926 responded, resulting in a 15% response rate, with 519 of those responding identifying as women. According to the report, the 2025 response rate was lower than in previous years.

The findings are drawing renewed attention after the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office said it was reopening a criminal investigation into allegations of a gang rape at a Cornell fraternity house in 2024.

Eight universities that surveyed their students on nonconsensual sexual contact using the Higher Education Sexual Misconduct and Awareness Survey in 2024 showed rates lower than 30%.

In that survey, Washington University in St. Louis reported a result of 26.9% of respondents saying they had experienced nonconsensual sexual contact involving physical force or the inability to consent or stop the actions. Georgetown University reported 25.3% on the same issue in the same survey. Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, which reported rates of 14.4% and 16.7%, also account for nonconsensual “penetration or sexual touching.”

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Sexual assault remains an unresolved issue on many American college campuses where students report unwanted sexual contact more often than schools are imposing their strongest punishments. USA Today reported that Cornell’s Title IX office received over 1,200 reports of sexual assault, dating and domestic violence, and stalking between 2018 and 2024. The office filed only 162 disciplinary charges in those cases.

Drugs and alcohol are typically tied to these incidents.

A former student identified in court documents as Jane Doe sued Cornell University, the Chi Phi fraternity and seven men in September, alleging members of the fraternity drugged and sexually assaulted her back in October 2024.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten reopened the criminal case after the lawsuit and Gov. Kathy Hochul turned the matter over to Attorney General Letitia James. Van Houten’s office initially declined to review additional evidence that campus police gathered beyond a six-page statement the plaintiff signed in 2024.

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News Topics CAMPUS CARRY | CRIME | EDUCATION | KATHY HOCHUL | LETITIA JAMES | TITLE IX
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