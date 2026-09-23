Sen. Moreno Asks DOJ to Review Case of Ohio Doctor Who Force-Fed Girlfriend Abortion Pills

Last December, Ohio surgeon Dr. Hassan Abbass was arrested and faced felony charges after he allegedly shoved crushed abortion pills into his sleeping girlfriend's mouth. The woman was pregnant and Abbass, who was estranged from his wife at the time, reportedly used his wife's name to obtain the abortion drug.

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We can thank the Biden administration's removal of pretty much any and all guardrails for that. The woman lost the baby and told officials she feared Abbass was going to kill her when he forced the medication into her mouth. Abbass was recently sentenced to just six months jail time and two years probation for his heinous act.

Sen. Bernie Moreno is now asking the DOJ to review the case for possible federal charges, and he's demanding the Biden-era FDA policy that allowed Abbass to murder an unborn child — against the mother's will — be rolled back.

An Ohio woman says she was held down and force-fed abortion pills she did not want to take after a doctor allegedly obtained them using his estranged wife’s identity.



Sen. Bernie Moreno is now asking DOJ to review the case and consider whether federal charges are warranted after… pic.twitter.com/JPDUZibyB6 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 22, 2026

Here's more:

Ohio doctor Hassan Abbas was sentenced earlier this month for identity fraud and deception to obtain a dangerous drug after prosecutors claimed that he used his estranged wife’s personal information to obtain abortion pills via the mail and force-fed them to his girlfriend, a former patient, after she revealed her pregnancy. The woman says that she did not want to have an abortion and claims she was held down by Abbas as he forced the pills on her. "I write to you today, Attorney General Blanche, to respectfully request that you do everything in your power to ensure this depravity never happens again to a woman and their unborn child," Moreno wrote in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. "My constituent was held down and force-fed crushed-up mail-order abortion pills. When she finally physically escaped, she rushed to the hospital where she began hemorrhaging," he continued. "Unsurprisingly, reckless Biden-era mail-in abortion policies are responsible for this hell-on-earth tragedy." The policy in question is a 2023 Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy change initiated by the Biden administration’s FDA that allowed mifepristone, an oral drug used to induce abortion, to be prescribed via telehealth and sent through the mail. Moreno argues that because Abbas was able to obtain the drugs remotely rather than through the previous requirement that mifepristone be dispensed in person at a clinic, medical office or hospital, he was able to use his estranged wife’s identity to obtain the medication.

Here's more from the letter:

When Jona Affholder found out she was pregnant, she did not want to have an abortion. Unfortunately, that was not the answer her narcissistic and morally repugnant ex-boyfriend, Hassan James Abbas, wanted to hear. Mr. Abbas reportedly relentlessly pressured Ms. Affholder to abort her baby. And when she consistently refused, the medical doctor and surgical resident took matters into his own hands. He restrained Ms. Affholder and held his fingers, covered with the abortion-inducing drugs, onto her gums until it absorbed into her bloodstream.



Without ever setting foot inside a pharmacy, Mr. Abbas procured the mail-order abortion drugs fraudulently using his estranged wife’s name. It is hard for me to imagine a wickedness more significant than this. What makes this even worse is that Mr. Hassan Abbas was only sentenced to six months of jail time and two years of probation. How can someone commit a crime so vile and only receive six months of jail time? I respectfully ask that the Department of Justice review this case and consider if there are federal charges that should be brought. Additionally, the Department of Justice can help make sure such evil does not permanently harm another mother or unborn child. As a matter of public policy, I encourage you to act quickly to conclude the Louisiana v. FDA case such that the in-person dispensing in a medical setting requirement is reinstated as the FDA continues its critical safety review of the drugs.



As a proud pro-life United States Senator who has the honor of representing Ms. Affholder in Washington, it is my responsibility to protect my constituents, those born and unborn. I applaud the historic work the United States Department of Justice has done to unveil the damage the Biden Administration caused, including the weaponization of federal law against pro-life Americans. However, the work is far from done. I look forward to working together to protect mothers and babies from the real threats of evil that exist, such as what tragically Ms. Affholder endured.

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He implored Attorney General Todd Blanch to "do everything in your power to ensure this depravity never happens again to a woman and their unborn child."

Moreno reiterated his call for justice in this case in a post on X.

Pure evil: an Ohio man fraudulently obtained unregulated poison pills over the counter & fed them to his girlfriend against her will. Even worse? He was only sentenced to 6 months.



I’m calling for an immediate review of this sick animal’s sentencing & the Biden policies that… https://t.co/fh0dQR609W — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 22, 2026

"Pure evil: an Ohio man fraudulently obtained unregulated poison pills over the counter & fed them to his girlfriend against her will. Even worse? He was only sentenced to six months," Moreno wrote. "I’m calling for an immediate review of this sick animal’s sentencing & the Biden policies that enabled him."

Jona Affholder is not the only victim of this policy. Pro-life groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America have called for an end to the Biden-era rules that have devastated numerous women. One of those women was Catherine Herring. She was estranged from her husband in 2022 when she found out she was pregnant. He ordered the abortion drug online and slipped it into her beverages. Herring became ill but was able to find a pro-life pregnancy center that helped her get medication to reverse the pill. Her daughter was born healthy.

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Moreno is urging AG Blanche to move quickly on Louisiana v. FDA, a case that challenges the Biden-era abortion drug rules. Moreno also wants in-person dispensing requirements reinstated while the FDA reviews the safety of mifepristone.

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