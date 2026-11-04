Stephen A. Smith Warns Democrats Will Be 'Stupid and Arrogant' After Midterm Wins

Stephen A. Smith has harsh words for Democrats, and he's warning that if they treat their midterm win as a mandate and spend the next two years inflicting chaos on the Americans, it will backfire on them.

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Democrats are already itching to issue subpoenas and begin lawfare against the Trump administration, so they're not going to listen to Smith, but they probably should.

Stephen A. Smith predicts Democrats will be STUPID and ARROGANT enough to treat the midterms as a mandate and start impeaching Trump’s cabinet.



If they go down that road, he says, it will BACKFIRE in 2028 and hand Marco Rubio or Ron DeSantis the presidency.



PBD: "Let's play the… pic.twitter.com/WbEzBvC19p — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 4, 2026

"I believe that the Democrats are going to be arrogant enough to believe it's a mandate as opposed to a vote against Trump," Smith said. "There are going to be enough of them that think that it was a vote for them, their mandate, that they've reclaimed power, and they're going to be stupid and arrogant enough to go after him with stuff like impeachment. They're definitely going to try to impeach Pete Hegseth."

"They're definitely going to go after Marco Rubio with an investigation. They're probably going to do the same with Trump, and we're going to be inundated with similar chaos to what was transpiring leading up to the years between when he departed in 2020 and he reclaimed the presidency in 2024. And that same kind of chaos is going to cost them the presidency in 2028, in all likelihood, to Marco Rubio or Ron DeSantis," he continued. "That is what I believe."

Smith expounded on that on his own show.

Winning back the House could be the very thing that COSTS you the White House in 2028! And TRUST ME, there's a reason I'm saying that!



I've got a message for BOTH parties, and some folks aren't going to like it!



Watch my full episode on YouTube about the 2026 Midterm Elections.… pic.twitter.com/tTPIm5p4b0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2026

"I don't know about the rest of you all, but I think it would be the stupidest thing that the Democrats could possibly do. It's more of the same. It will remind the American people of exactly why they went in a different direction in 2024 to begin with," Smith said.

And the Democrats are already doing this.

That’s exactly what they are already doing. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) November 4, 2026

And it will backfire on them.

Indeed I am hearing this. 🤔 https://t.co/sHhsnf3f7u — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 4, 2026

It's not cope. It's the reality.

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