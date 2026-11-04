Convict Who Escaped Tennessee Prison Has Been Apprehended Near Kansas City

Convicted murderer Jacob Allen Morley is back in police custody following a nine-day manhunt.

On October 27, we learned that Morley, 28, a convicted murderer who was serving a life sentence, escaped a Tennessee prison. Morley was sentenced in the 2022 murder of Cody Birchfield, and managed to escape the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville. Birchfield was Morley's co-worker, and Birchfield's body was found in a box under Morley's home.

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Morley managed to breach a fence and was caught on surveillance video stealing a work truck.

Authorities apprehended Morley near Kansas City.

🚨 CAUGHT: The convicted murderer who walked out of a Tennessee prison nine days ago is back in custody.



Jacob Morley squeezed through the perimeter fence at Northwest Correctional Complex in his prison uniform, stole a truck, and ran.



He made it through three states, stole two… pic.twitter.com/CKs5meRBFv — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 4, 2026

Here's more:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed escaped prisoner Jacob Morley has been taken into custody in Missouri after more than a week on the run.



The agency said Morley, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was taken into custody around noon Tuesday, Nov. 3 near Kansas City, Missouri.



"Thank you to the public for your assistance, vigilance, and the tips provided during this investigation," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote in the Facebook post. "We also thank all of our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to safely bring this search to a successful conclusion."



The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it learned Tuesday morning that Morley was possibly traveling west on Interstate 70. The vehicle was located using automated license plate readers and undercover officers traveling on a state highway in western Missouri.

According to Sgt. Justin Ewing, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson, said Morley was driving a "metal flatbed work truck." It's unclear where Morley got this truck from, and the work truck he was seen stealing on surveillance video was found on October 27, parked behind a shopping center in Marion, Illinois. Ewing also said that Morley was "compliant" when he was taken into custody.

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