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There's a Manhunt Underway for Escaped Tennessee Murderer

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 27, 2026 7:45 AM
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There's a Manhunt Underway for Escaped Tennessee Murderer
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Authorities are searching for Jacob Allen Morley, 28, a convicted murderer who is serving a life sentence for murder, after he escaped prison on Sunday.

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Morley was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of murdering Cody Birchfield in 2022. He escaped the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee some time on Sunday. Prison staff realized Morley was unaccounted for late Sunday night and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility.

Security video showed Morley breaching a fence while still wearing prison clothing.

Morley was caught on video stealing a white work truck roughly two miles south of the prison, on the 400 block of Keystone Drive.

The white work truck has the words "Lindamood Painting Company" printed on the side of the cab.

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The vehicle is a 2008 Ford F-350 with Tennessee license plate 138BBQV. There is an air compressor in the bed. Morley is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and a beard.

Investigators are warning he should be considered dangerous and are encouraged to dial 911 if they see Morley or call 844-832-3463 if they have information on his whereabouts.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CRIME | FBI | TENNESSEE
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