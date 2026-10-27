There's a Manhunt Underway for Escaped Tennessee Murderer

Authorities are searching for Jacob Allen Morley, 28, a convicted murderer who is serving a life sentence for murder, after he escaped prison on Sunday.

A manhunt is underway for a Tennessee inmate serving a life sentence for murder after he escaped from prison and stole a white heavy-duty pickup truck during his getaway. https://t.co/m66AIoZfQv — FOX6 News (@fox6now) October 27, 2026

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Morley was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of murdering Cody Birchfield in 2022. He escaped the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee some time on Sunday. Prison staff realized Morley was unaccounted for late Sunday night and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility.

Security video showed Morley breaching a fence while still wearing prison clothing.

🚨BREAKING: THERE IS A MASSIVE MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN TENNESSEE AFTER CONVICTED MURDERER ESCAPES PRISON!



Jacob Allen Morley (28), who is serving LIFE for first-degree murder, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville late on Sunday night!



Surveillance video… pic.twitter.com/OVo4UAfvkI — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) October 27, 2026

Morley was caught on video stealing a white work truck roughly two miles south of the prison, on the 400 block of Keystone Drive.

UPDATE: New video shows escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 (TN tag 138BBQV) around 1 a.m. today from the 400 block of Keystone Dr. in Lake County.



If you spot Morley or the vehicle, do not approach. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately. pic.twitter.com/C8M3VB2jwa — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 26, 2026

The white work truck has the words "Lindamood Painting Company" printed on the side of the cab.

UPDATE — ESCAPED INMATE#TNMostWanted: The truck was taken from the 400 block of Keystone Drive and is marked with Lindamood Planting Company on the side.



If you see Morley or the vehicle, do not approach. Call 911 immediately or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. https://t.co/2qN9ne9Q7t pic.twitter.com/aJDOyOL4Ax — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 26, 2026

The vehicle is a 2008 Ford F-350 with Tennessee license plate 138BBQV. There is an air compressor in the bed. Morley is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and a beard.

🚨 MANHUNT: A convicted murderer serving a LIFE sentence just escaped a Tennessee prison by breaching the perimeter fence and stealing a white pickup truck.



Jacob Allen Morley, 28, was last seen in his prison uniform after walking out of the Northwest Correctional Complex in… pic.twitter.com/Y46nxLMq3g — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 27, 2026

Investigators are warning he should be considered dangerous and are encouraged to dial 911 if they see Morley or call 844-832-3463 if they have information on his whereabouts.

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