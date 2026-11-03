Sherrod Brown Defeats Jon Husted to Win Ohio Senate Race

Sherrod Brown has won the Ohio Senate race. This is a flip for Democrats as Brown defeated incumbent Republican Jon Husted

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Brown, who lost his election in 2024, took an early lead over Husted.

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DDHQ Race Update (est. 4% in): Ohio US Senate Special Election General



Sherrod Brown (D): 150,307 (69.6%)

Jon Husted (R): 59,982 (27.8%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/obCQndR1Ew pic.twitter.com/9RJTRQpJOJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) laid out how long Brown has been harming Ohio voters, and it goes back to 1974. In those 52 years, Brown hasn't delivered for Ohioans, and we have no reason to believe he will this time around.

Today is Election Day in Ohio.



Voting is a right that generations of Americans have fought for and defended.



I encourage every Ohioan to take part and exercise their right today.



Find your polling location here:https://t.co/hRMpUV2GtI — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) November 3, 2026

Decision Desk called the race for Brown at 11:15 PM Eastern.

Thank you, Ohio. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/CS9eQm6y6U — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Sherrod Brown wins the OH US Senate Special Election General#DecisionMade: 11:15 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/CvzCIkjrSw pic.twitter.com/mwHQqsqEdf — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With 83 percent of the vote in, Brown was ahead of Husted 48.64 percent to 46.49 percent. Husted was trending upward in the vote totals for most of the night, but could not overtake Brown.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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