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Sherrod Brown Defeats Jon Husted to Win Ohio Senate Race

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 11:21 PM
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Sherrod Brown Defeats Jon Husted to Win Ohio Senate Race
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Sherrod Brown has won the Ohio Senate race. This is a flip for Democrats as Brown defeated incumbent Republican Jon Husted

Brown, who lost his election in 2024, took an early lead over Husted.

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The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) laid out how long Brown has been harming Ohio voters, and it goes back to 1974. In those 52 years, Brown hasn't delivered for Ohioans, and we have no reason to believe he will this time around.

Decision Desk called the race for Brown at 11:15 PM Eastern.

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With 83 percent of the vote in, Brown was ahead of Husted 48.64 percent to 46.49 percent. Husted was trending upward in the vote totals for most of the night, but could not overtake Brown.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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