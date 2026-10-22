NRSC’s ‘Did You Know’ Series Exposes Just How Long Sherrod Brown Has Been Screwing Over Ohioans

The National Republican Senatorial Committee's (NRSC) "Did You Know" series has been exposing just how long Democrat Sherrod Brown has been screwing over Ohioans, and the facts may shock you.

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Brown was first elected to Congress in 1974, nine years before this writer was even born, and over the past half-century, Brown has been a consistent yes-vote for the far-left and its radical agenda.

Sherrod Brown started running for office in 1974 — the same year the Rubik's Cube was invented.



52 years, no results for Ohio.



It's time to retire him for good. pic.twitter.com/ExcCVDwLJL — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 20, 2026

During that time, here are the inventions, movies, and historical events that have happened since Brown first took office. In 1974, the same year Brown was elected to Congress, People Magazine released its first issue (Gerald Ford was on the cover), the catalytic converter was mandated in cars, "The Godfather: Part II" was released, and baseball legend Babe Ruth's home run record was broken. The digital camera was invented the following year, followed by VHS and the cold medicine DayQuil in 1976.

The sci-fi classic "Star Wars" was released in 1977, and by then Brown had been in office for three years. Sony introduced its Walkman in 1979. In 1980 the Pac Man video game was released and so was the office staple known as Post-It notes. The next year, MTV debuted; "Video Killed the Radio Star" by the Buggles was the first music video played on the channel.

Brown was in office eight years when CDs and Diet Coke hit the market in 1982.

In 1985, Nike launched its Air Jordan 1 line of shoes. Jon Husted played for the University of Dayton Flyers from 1985 to 1989, leading the team to the NCAA Division III national football championship in his final year — a decade and a half after Brown took office. 1989 was also the year the Berlin Wall fell.

Through it all, Sherrod Brown was a reliable vote for the far-left, and while the world has changed, Brown has not.

If elected back to the Senate, he will continue pushing a radical agenda. Brown wants to give taxpayer funded government benefits like free healthcare to illegal aliens.

He embraces the extreme LGBTQ agenda, including putting men in women's sports, girls' bathrooms, and the gender mutilation of children.

For decades, Sherrod Brown has backed the left's transgender agenda, including sex-change surgeries on minors.



The consequences can't be undone, and Ohio should hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/ELfP6t1IOV — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 2, 2026

Brown will fight to hike taxes on the middle class and opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts, the largest middle class tax cut in American history. He's defended the radical defund the police movement, saying policing and law enforcement reinforce institutionalized racism, and Brown is bankrolled by big insurance and opioid giants who caused America's opioid crisis.

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Think of all the things that have come and gone while Sherrod Brown's been in office: VHS is obsolete, MTV no longer plays music videos, and the Walkman is now a digital music player instead of one that plays cassettes. Voters in Ohio, many of whom weren't even born when Brown took office, and elsewhere need to ask themselves this question: what has Sherrod Brown done to make our lives better during his five decades in office? The answer is nothing.

“Ohioans are ready to turn the page past Brown’s far-left agenda for someone who actually puts Ohio first,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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