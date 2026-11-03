Manitoba Politician Says Let Criminals Steal, and Many Blue Cities Agree With Her

If you needed a reminder of what's at stake in today's midterms, take a look at Europe and Canada, where the socialist policies the Democrats want to enact here have led to economic downturn, social unrest, and the suppression of free speech and other God-given rights.

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Whatever happens to our north or across the Pond is about five to 10 years away from happening here, if we aren't constantly vigilant. In Manitoba, lawmaker Billie Cross is telling residents to just let criminals take their hard-earned possessions.

"Let them steal" — Canadian lawmaker Billie Cross to residents facing home invasions in Manitoba



The American mind can't comprehend pic.twitter.com/mBvSfSTOs7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 1, 2026

"We have a politician who's telling them that they need to stand their ground and defend their property," she said. "Why would we give people this power? It's absurd. They want to steal, let them steal."

It's already happening here, in small enclaves. During the summer riots in 2020, the Minneapolis Police Department told citizens to "be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet" and instructed them to "not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say."

They added, with bitter irony, "Your safety is most important!"

In 2015, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told citizens "don't be a hero" and "do not resist" when being robbed.

And in 2021, Durand, Illinois Police Chief Jeff Schilling told residents, "Give [criminals] what they're asking for. Because at the end of the day you've only got one chance at that and you don't want to mess that up."

The Left loves to say your belongings, property, or money aren't worth taking a life. The reality is anyone who thinks they can steal from hardworking Americans doesn't value his (or her) life.

This is madness.



Maintaining civilization is an ongoing battle against the externally controlled: those will do anything they want until bad things happen to them.



If they can steal without any negative consequences, they’ll keep right on stealing.



Others will join them. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 1, 2026

They will overrun society. But that's what the Left wants.

Let them steal

Let them murder

Let them rape

Let them car jack

Let them smash and grab

Let them burn Synagogues

Let them burn churches

Let them defraud taxpayers

Let them commit every crime imaginable because your Liberal government has no moral compass & no regard for innocence. https://t.co/vYMFJyMo3o — Mrs. B Conservative (@IBAConservative) November 1, 2026

They think it's racist and bigoted to enforce laws.

There is a large segment of the United States that believes the same way. https://t.co/B3OKxE5gUt — WashingtonGunLaw (@GunWashington) November 1, 2026

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For a lot of people, having your home broken into is a financial burden from which it will take months, if not years, to recover from. Insurance doesn't cover things like civil unrest, and sometimes criminals will kill you anyway, even if you cooperate. The mentality here is so revealing and dangerous: it tells criminals they can rule over us, and face no consequences for their violent lawlessness.

Societies crumble when the social order is disrupted so, and for the Left — who want to destroy the civil, peaceful, and law-abiding Western civilization — that's the endgame.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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