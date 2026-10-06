Brandon Gill Spells Out Exactly Why We're Conservatives and Why We Must Fight the Left

If the Democrats and their buddies in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) get their way, America as we know and love it will cease to exist. They will destroy our foundational documents, abolish the Supreme Court and presidency, open our borders, and upend law and order to rebuild this nation as a communist dystopia.

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We cannot let that happen, and that's why so many of us are conservatives. We're fighting to preserve the heritage, the freedoms, and the culture that made this nation great. The Left wants to destroy that because they hate that heritage, they hate that culture, and they — above all — hate our freedoms. More than that, they know America is great and exceptional; most other countries are full of corruption, oppression, lower standards of living, and violence. They hate that exceptionalism and want to knock us down a peg or two so we're no different than the rest of the world.

Rep. Brandon Gill spelled it out perfectly in a conversation with Trey Gowdy.

We call ourselves conservatives because we understand that America was built by a specific culture and heritage that we want to conserve for our kids.



The modern left wants to fundamentally upend that culture because they are motivated by a pure hatred of our nation and its… pic.twitter.com/Rvy2baxUGZ — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 5, 2026

"I think conservatives want to conserve this country. They recognize that we have a specific culture and we have a heritage that we love and we want to continue to thrive and we want our kids and grandkids to have the same opportunities that we had," Gill said.

"What you see, I think, with left-wing populism is I think this move to fundamentally upend American society, America's system of governance, and I think that's the motivating factor whenever you hear Democrats running, for instance, on a platform of either defunding local police departments or reopening our border or abolishing the Senate, or the U.S. Supreme Court I think that it's fundamentally motivated by a hatred for America and that's something that conservatives reject," he added.

Exactly. That's why you have to ask. WHERE are they being taught to HATE America? The same place that Barack Obama & Hillary Clinton were. In American universities. We can win all the elections we want but until we get a handle on what's being taught there it will never end — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorrx) October 5, 2026

And in public schools from kindergarten onward.

It was always leftist motive to destroy

Not just modern leftists

Well said — StarkFreeorDie (@StarkFreeorDie) October 5, 2026

Leftists cannot create. They can only destroy.

Liberal democrats: "Fundamentally motivated by a hate for America."



Vote Red if you love your children and grandchildren.



Give them a future of freedom. https://t.co/UvKR27y59h — texnbob (@texnbob1) October 5, 2026

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Just a couple of weeks ago, this writer wrote about a South African who was amazed at the lack of daily violence in his new home. That's because America is the exception and not the rule. We've seen it in the migrant populations with the Somali gang shootings in Minnesota this week or the Haitian crime in Ohio or the lack of regard for human life illegal alien truck drivers show on the road. We even see it in blue cities where American criminals get a slap on the wrist for even the most heinous crimes.

Democrats have said America is racist, America is a colonizer, America exists on "stolen land" and funded "genocide" against Native Americans. Yet they want people to come here, to a place they themselves have called horrible. Why? Because they want to fundamentally change — and destroy — this nation.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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