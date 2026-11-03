Michigan Voters Show Why Democrats Lost Their Minds Over Haley Stevens' Endorsement of Rogers

The Democrats are still reeling from Haley Stevens' brave decision to withdraw her endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and instead endorse Republican Mike Rogers. Haley spoke with a hostile Anderson Cooper about her decision, and sat down with Scott Jennings, too. She also penned an article on X that slammed her critics, including those who accused her of being brainwashed or controlled by her fiancé.

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The entire meltdown showed everyone that Democrats are a) not a big tent party after all, b) they don't like strong, independent women, and c) they're not as confident in the polls as they claim to be. There's also another reason why they lost their minds over Stevens' endorsement: they fear a lot of Michigan Democrats quietly agree with her.

Deborah, a Michigan woman, told CNN that she voted for Haley Stevens in the primary and voted Republican in the general.

Democrat voters in Michigan are standing up to Abdul El-Sayed's extremism.



CNN: "You voted for [Haley Stevens] in the primary but now you voted Republican?"



VOTER: "Yes"



CNN: "That's a pretty bold message."



VOTER: "Yeah" pic.twitter.com/alWBy1lROu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2026

Others have said the same thing, including a man who said he never voted Republican voted for Mike Rogers.

"Draw your own conclusions," the man said when asked about the significance of his vote. When asked why he couldn't vote for El-Sayed he replied, "Because I'm against hate."

Another voter has admitted that Stevens' endorsement gave other Democrats permission to vote for Mike Rogers.

Michigan voter says Haley Stevens' endorsement convinced her to vote for @MikeRogersforMI:



"It’s almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds." pic.twitter.com/MrFkzk4Gae — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

"Kayleigh Devery says she'll not be voting for Mike Rogers because of Stevens' endorsement," the report said before cutting to an interview with Devery.

"It's almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds," Devery said. "You're allowed to change party sides and vote for who you think will be best for Michigan and not necessarily just vote straight ticket."

Think about that for a second: Democrat voters felt like they needed permission to change their minds. And they accuse Republicans of being in a MAGA cult.

Sorry but it’s pathetic for an American citizen to feel they need permission to vote against someone who should never step foot in the US Senate. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) November 3, 2026

That's the Democrat Party for you.

Good on her — be logical and you don’t have to worry about how you feel when you go to vote. You are endowed by God with certain inalienable rights, go with that. — Blackbeard ☦️ (@PhoenixYBR) November 3, 2026

Exactly this.

They aren’t changing their minds, they just aren’t scared anymore to think what they think. This is what free speech actually is. — Angie (@AngieDues) November 3, 2026

This is also true.

MASSIVE: A Michigan woman has FLIPPED her vote and is now voting for Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate after Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed him.



“It’s almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds.” pic.twitter.com/MTpCdn5WBw — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 3, 2026

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That's huge, and Haley Stevens should be commended for this, even though it never should have gotten this far.

Wow. Imagine feeling like you don’t have “permission” to change your mind. That’s some crazy psychological handcuffs people deal with. — Dynasty Life (@MyDynastyLife) November 3, 2026

Look at how the Democrats treated Stevens. Look at what the Democrats are saying about their plans for Republicans — lawfare and retribution for supporting President Trump. They know this behavior works.

Stevens shattered it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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