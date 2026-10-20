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After Calling for Lawfare to Scare Conservatives From Politics, Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 1:00 PM
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After Calling for Lawfare to Scare Conservatives From Politics, Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim
AP Photo/Mike Householder

Sen. Elissa Slotkin is not the victim here.

She went to an event where she openly said she wanted to weaponize the government to discourage young conservatives from working for Republican politicians. That's actual tyranny and fascism, even though Democrats think it's not.

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Slotkin's remarks led to a backlash, and deservedly so. And just like all Democrats, she's playing the victim.

First, Slotkin claimed she's only being attacked for her threats because she's a woman.

"I do think there's something about being a woman and criticizing them and calling them out on that corruption that really gets under their skin," Slotkin said. "Or they wouldn't respond, you know, 'remember the Second Amendment, sweetheart' or all that crap."

She wants to throw Republicans in jail for working with Trump. Not because of "corruption," but because of their political affiliation.

She's a tyrant.

"I'm going to vow to put you in prison, and if you get upset by that, you're clearly corrupt and triggered!" 

That's her entire argument.

The ratio on this is glorious.

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She did call for mass prosecutions. We all heard her.

With Democrats, every accusation is a confession.

Several Democrats, including Susan Rice, have said similar things. They are vowing massive lawfare against Republicans if they regain power. Last week, we learned Jack Smith has a database containing the personal information of Americans who bought red MAGA hats.

Is that "corruption" too?

No.

It was laying the groundwork for the political persecution of half the country.

And that's why Republicans must be reelected in November.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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