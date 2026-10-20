After Calling for Lawfare to Scare Conservatives From Politics, Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim

Sen. Elissa Slotkin is not the victim here.

She went to an event where she openly said she wanted to weaponize the government to discourage young conservatives from working for Republican politicians. That's actual tyranny and fascism, even though Democrats think it's not.

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Slotkin's remarks led to a backlash, and deservedly so. And just like all Democrats, she's playing the victim.

First, Slotkin claimed she's only being attacked for her threats because she's a woman.

Elissa Slotkin claims that the only reason that she's being attacked for threatening lawfare against young conservatives for serving in the Trump administration is because she's a woman. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/UK8Oa1xdhy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2026

"I do think there's something about being a woman and criticizing them and calling them out on that corruption that really gets under their skin," Slotkin said. "Or they wouldn't respond, you know, 'remember the Second Amendment, sweetheart' or all that crap."

She wants to throw Republicans in jail for working with Trump. Not because of "corruption," but because of their political affiliation.

She's a tyrant.

Why are Trump and his allies attacking me? I touched a nerve because I talked about corruption. The average person understands that the president is enriching himself and using taxpayer dollars to do it. It triggers them when you bring that up. https://t.co/mxmcmJMH4l pic.twitter.com/Snc892WSER — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) October 19, 2026

"I'm going to vow to put you in prison, and if you get upset by that, you're clearly corrupt and triggered!"

That's her entire argument.

The ratio on this is glorious.

PANTS ON FIRE: Democrat Elissa Slotkin says @BasedMikeLee is engaged in “his specialty” of “manufactured outrage,” arguing she has not and will never call for mass prosecutions of Trump or MAGA staffers in the federal government, but they would be WISE to disobey what the… pic.twitter.com/aGsOH1VD4U — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 19, 2026

She did call for mass prosecutions. We all heard her.

Elissa Slotkin is attempting to flip the script and cry victim after pushback on her lawfare threats:



"The goal is to intimidate....these are authoritarian tactics."



Projection and deflection levels here are stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/lSJuO0Io6t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2026

With Democrats, every accusation is a confession.

Several Democrats, including Susan Rice, have said similar things. They are vowing massive lawfare against Republicans if they regain power. Last week, we learned Jack Smith has a database containing the personal information of Americans who bought red MAGA hats.

Is that "corruption" too?

No.

It was laying the groundwork for the political persecution of half the country.

And that's why Republicans must be reelected in November.

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