Zohran Mamdani Called South Africa a 'Model for New York.' Check Out What's Happening There Now.

South Africa was once a thriving nation that gave way to a large movement of race-based preferences and redistribution policies. That's led to the nation having some of the world's highest crime rates, with roughly 25,000 per year, and farm attacks (targeting white farmers) are numerous — there were 184 in 2025 with 29 murders. The nation's Black Economic Empowerment and Employment Equity rules discriminate against white South Africans in employment, and after decades of mismanagement, infrastructure neglect, stagnant economic growth and high unemployment, major infrastructure is collapsing.

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JUST IN: Johannesburg, South Africa, is reportedly on the brink of a "total collapse" of its water system as worsening shortages leave residents without running water for weeks. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 31, 2026

Here's more:

The water crisis that has gripped Johannesburg for almost two weeks leaves thousands of residents struggling to access one of life’s most basic necessities, with some households having dry taps for more than 10 days. Joburg Water has been throttling supplies at 12 city reservoirs to support the “recovery” of some of the systems, which were under heavy demand pressure. Yesterday, it announced an overnight improvement in some of the city’s affected water systems following strengthened technical interventions. But it cautioned restoration would be gradual to avoid overwhelming the system and draining reservoirs and towers. “Restoration is currently in progress across impacted parts of the Sandton, Midrand, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Central and Soweto systems,” the statement read.

The collapse comes after being a first world country.

south africa went from a first world country with nuclear power and one of the largest railway systems in the world to a third world country in just 30 years



progress is not a guarantee. decay is the natural state of things https://t.co/GEEojbB052 — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) October 31, 2026

And while South Africans have no access to running water, the powers that be are more concerned with the racial make up of the national rugby team.

South Africa cannot continue to have a predominantly white national rugby team when about 80% of its population is black, writes Jacob Kudzayi Mutisihttps://t.co/A4toZTJsEb — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 1, 2026

What's important to remember in this is that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said South Africa is a model for New York City.

Mamdani said that Nelson Mandela's "Freedom Charter" was his blueprint for a city that has seen private businesses flee, crime skyrocket, and a push to seize private property.

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I wonder how New Yorkers would feel about load shedding (power outages) three times a day for hours at a time, one of the highest crime rates and murders rates on Earth, a currency that has lost most of its value, alignment with Iran and other terrorist states, and has a… https://t.co/MKnmjEphtb — Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) November 1, 2026

And if they'll do this in New York, they'll do it in the rest of America.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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