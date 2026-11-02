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Zohran Mamdani Called South Africa a 'Model for New York.' Check Out What's Happening There Now.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 9:30 AM
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Zohran Mamdani Called South Africa a 'Model for New York.' Check Out What's Happening There Now.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

South Africa was once a thriving nation that gave way to a large movement of race-based preferences and redistribution policies. That's led to the nation having some of the world's highest crime rates, with roughly 25,000 per year, and farm attacks (targeting white farmers) are numerous — there were 184 in 2025 with 29 murders. The nation's Black Economic Empowerment and Employment Equity rules discriminate against white South Africans in employment, and after decades of mismanagement, infrastructure neglect, stagnant economic growth and high unemployment, major infrastructure is collapsing.

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Here's more:

The water crisis that has gripped Johannesburg for almost two weeks leaves thousands of residents struggling to access one of life’s most basic necessities, with some households having dry taps for more than 10 days.

Joburg Water has been throttling supplies at 12 city reservoirs to support the “recovery” of some of the systems, which were under heavy demand pressure.

Yesterday, it announced an overnight improvement in some of the city’s affected water systems following strengthened technical interventions.

But it cautioned restoration would be gradual to avoid overwhelming the system and draining reservoirs and towers.

“Restoration is currently in progress across impacted parts of the Sandton, Midrand, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Central and Soweto systems,” the statement read.

The collapse comes after being a first world country.

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And while South Africans have no access to running water, the powers that be are more concerned with the racial make up of the national rugby team.

What's important to remember in this is that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said South Africa is a model for New York City.

Mamdani said that Nelson Mandela's "Freedom Charter" was his blueprint for a city that has seen private businesses flee, crime skyrocket, and a push to seize private property.

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And if they'll do this in New York, they'll do it in the rest of America.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ECONOMY | ELON MUSK | SOUTH AFRICA | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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