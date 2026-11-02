DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

A Criminal Attacked Four People in Two Days. New York Judges Let Him Go Anyway.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 5:30 PM
Advertisement
A Criminal Attacked Four People in Two Days. New York Judges Let Him Go Anyway.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Christopher Tarrant is a repeated offender in New York. That doesn't matter to judges, however, who have twice let Tarrant loose despite his vicious attacks on four women in the city across the span of just two days.

Advertisement

Tarrant allegedly punched a woman on Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan last month, before attacking two additional women about five minutes later. He was arrested and released, only to punch an 85-year-old man in the face the next day.

Here's more:

A Manhattan judge released Tarrant the next day because the misdemeanor charge wasn’t bail eligible under woke, Democrat-pushed 2019 reform laws, court records show.

A day later, he found another random victim in Hell’s Kitchen and allegedly kicked the elderly man in the legs until he fell, then punched him twice in the face, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. This time, Tarrant was hit with a felony assault charge because his victim was over 65.

Prosecutors sought $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, but New York City Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Gershuny freed him on supervised release.

The liberal jurist appointed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2019 has been soft on crime in the past.

Last year, the judge freed the dapper “Burberry Bandit” Cornell Neilly despite 34 prior arrests for bank robbery and the fact that he was on parole when he allegedly robbed five banks between Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 from Greenwich Village to Central Park South, records show. 

Neilly, 35, was let go on supervised release by Gershuny, who ignored prosecutors’ request for $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

Recommended
Ilhan Omar's Marriage Certificate Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa A Pro-El-Sayed Progressive Posted This Horrible Tweet Directed at Van Jones Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Democrats love criminals. They hate the rest of us.

They think guys like Tarrant are the "victims" of a "racist" criminal justice system.

That's an excellent question.

This should never be allowed.

Reality is stranger than fiction.

Advertisement

That is absolutely unhinged.

Progress is when criminals walk free and old men get punched in the face.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | NEW YORK | WOKE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar's Marriage Certificate Is a Trainwreck

Ilhan Omar's Marriage Certificate Is a Trainwreck

Matt Vespa
A Pro-El-Sayed Progressive Posted This Horrible Tweet Directed at Van Jones

A Pro-El-Sayed Progressive Posted This Horrible Tweet Directed at Van Jones

Matt Vespa
Mary Peltola Throws Her Campaign Staff Under the Bus Over Fake Dan Sullivan Scandal

Mary Peltola Throws Her Campaign Staff Under the Bus Over Fake Dan Sullivan Scandal

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos