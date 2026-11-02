A Criminal Attacked Four People in Two Days. New York Judges Let Him Go Anyway.

Christopher Tarrant is a repeated offender in New York. That doesn't matter to judges, however, who have twice let Tarrant loose despite his vicious attacks on four women in the city across the span of just two days.

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Tarrant allegedly punched a woman on Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan last month, before attacking two additional women about five minutes later. He was arrested and released, only to punch an 85-year-old man in the face the next day.

NYC madman arrested twice for attacking 4 women over 2-day period - walks free both times: 'Most insane story ever' https://t.co/QvBXNNDz1t pic.twitter.com/tQ1MAoJ0uT — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2026

Here's more:

A Manhattan judge released Tarrant the next day because the misdemeanor charge wasn’t bail eligible under woke, Democrat-pushed 2019 reform laws, court records show. A day later, he found another random victim in Hell’s Kitchen and allegedly kicked the elderly man in the legs until he fell, then punched him twice in the face, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. This time, Tarrant was hit with a felony assault charge because his victim was over 65. Prosecutors sought $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, but New York City Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Gershuny freed him on supervised release. The liberal jurist appointed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2019 has been soft on crime in the past. Last year, the judge freed the dapper “Burberry Bandit” Cornell Neilly despite 34 prior arrests for bank robbery and the fact that he was on parole when he allegedly robbed five banks between Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 from Greenwich Village to Central Park South, records show. Neilly, 35, was let go on supervised release by Gershuny, who ignored prosecutors’ request for $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

Democrats love criminals. They hate the rest of us.

Another darling of Democrat policies. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 31, 2026

They think guys like Tarrant are the "victims" of a "racist" criminal justice system.

Can the judges start doing their jobs. When do we start holding these judges accountable? — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) October 31, 2026

That's an excellent question.

34 priors!

public safety last in NYC. — Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) October 31, 2026

This should never be allowed.

I always thought it funny that Batman has to keep defeating & locking up the same obviously dangerous criminals - why does Gotham City keep letting them out? A necessary plot point to allow the comics to keep going forever, I thought



But no turns out that's just New York for you https://t.co/U4CRECvr0K — Eggroll🏯🇬🇧 (@EggrollShogun) November 1, 2026

Reality is stranger than fiction.

Just a reminder that New York is the only state in the union that categorically prohibits judges from considering the dangers posed by a defendant to the public in every aspect of the retrial release inquiry. https://t.co/bD9f64JatP — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) October 31, 2026

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That is absolutely unhinged.

Progress is when criminals walk free and old men get punched in the face.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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