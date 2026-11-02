An Expert on Islam Says Abdul El-Sayed Is 'Advancing the Goals and Objectives' of Muslim Brotherhood

Dalia Ziada is the director for the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), and she recently spoke with Israel's i24News about Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. She claimed El-Sayed is working to advance the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization to which El-Sayed has ties that he has downplayed or denied.

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Islamism expert: Abdul El-Sayed ‘advancing the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood’ https://t.co/kqoIOPr13a — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 31, 2026

Ziada first rose to international attention for her role in Egypt's Arab Spring, and has even supported Israel's defensive actions against Hamas. Zaida ended up fleeing Egypt in 2023, fearing for her life over her public support of Israel.

A woman who fled Egypt says that Abdul El-Sayed is an Islamist who pretends to be secular.



She describes Abdul’s strategy as being “Islamists without Islamism.” These are people who advance the goals of the Muslim Brotherhood, but who pretend to look secular in public.… pic.twitter.com/Ld0HPhgg3K — Dan The Zionist! (@DanTheZionist) October 30, 2026

"However, like to zoom out and look at the bigger picture El-Sayed is one example in a trend we've been seeing growing in the American politics recently, including Mamdani and other politicians, that you can see through them this new concept that we've been using a lot recently in our research as ISGAP," Ziada said.

"Which is Islamists without Islamism. People who look secular, who look modern, who do not necessarily have the label of being a political Islamist," she continued, "or a Muslim Brotherhood member or so. But they are working on advancing the goals of and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood and political Islamism in general and the Islamist thought in general. Which we know very well is anti-Western, and this is really my main concern."

According to The Midwesterner, Islamism — the political ideology that asserts Islam is "innately political and superior to other political systems in achieving a just and successful society" — emphasizes the implementation of Sharia law, which El-Sayed is on the record saying he must support until the day he dies.

The Midwesterner also obtained video of El-Sayed saying his signature on a 2021 letter urging the Muslim Brotherhood to purge police and media in Egypt was "about democracy."

"Bro, that was about democracy," El-Sayed said. "You're not even good at this. Don't stoop to that level."

In 2022, El-Sayed spoke at an Oklahoma CAIR (the Council on American-Islamic Relations) event, criticizing the banning of Sharia law in U.S. courts.

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@AbdulElSayed going full Muslim Brotherhood at CAIR. He criticizes voters (rightfully) banning Sharia Law to stop his likes (barbaric Islamists) from taking away people’s basic freedoms. Western leftists really are dumb as a rock. pic.twitter.com/YY8EErrhwy — Hany (@hanyibr) August 10, 2026

“I don’t have to tell you that the same exact forces that drove native peoples from their land two centuries ago, destroyed Black Wall Street a century ago, bombed a building decades ago, and tried to ban Sharia Law not a decade ago, those forces are alive and well today,” El-Sayed said at the time.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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