Amy Acton's Interesting Campaign Speeches Leave Voters Asking Questions

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton gave a speech in Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend that's raising more than a few eyebrows as she appeared to slur her words and behave bizarrely.

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Amy Acton’s (@amyactonoh) show in Cleveland, Ohio, continued tonight as she slurred her words. I believe she said:



“Full lies, dicks less said, they’re lying or buying their way to the selection. But all that money, it never moved the needle one inch. It didn’t work.”



The… pic.twitter.com/2Y414ZG21z — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 2, 2026

"Over a $125 million and counting," Acton said. Then we're not quite sure what comes next. As Downs notes, it sounds like "full of lies, dicks less" and then Acton said, "They're lying and buying their way to this election."

We think.

"But all that money, it never moved the needle one inch," she added. "Didn't work."

Meanwhile, Amy Acton is speaking in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight…



I’d transcribe it, but I genuinely have no freaking clue what the hell she just said. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/8D4KrGUrZM — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 2, 2026

It's embarrassing.

She was also making weird, Gavin Newsom-esque hand gestures to the crowd behind her.

Amy Acton was in Ohio yesterday, “humping” and laughing on the campaign trail.



Please, Ohio, do not make her our governor.



She will literally “screw” us. Vote RED. pic.twitter.com/22NPrUWR4Z — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) November 2, 2026

But it's not the first time Acton has acted weird on the campaign trail. She did the same thing in Toledo late last month, according to the Washington Examiner.

Gubernatorial candidate @amyactonoh slurs her words during a campaign rally on stage in Toledo, Ohio.https://t.co/oVR7VFRImt pic.twitter.com/xqPCrlMl9t — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 30, 2026

"It's so good, good to be back here at UAW. It's about truth and justice, I just wrote on the ... words back here," Acton said. It sounded like she was slurring her words again.

In Cincinnati, she made weird motions and stuck out her tongue.

Last night in Cincinnati, Ohio, Amy Acton (@amyactonoh) stuck out her tongue and did some weird body motions.



Seriously, what is Amy’s deal? pic.twitter.com/RcTowKyNko — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 29, 2026

What is her deal? Voters need to ask themselves this question before going to the polls tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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