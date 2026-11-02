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Amy Acton's Interesting Campaign Speeches Leave Voters Asking Questions

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 12:30 PM
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Amy Acton's Interesting Campaign Speeches Leave Voters Asking Questions
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton gave a speech in Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend that's raising more than a few eyebrows as she appeared to slur her words and behave bizarrely.

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"Over a $125 million and counting," Acton said. Then we're not quite sure what comes next. As Downs notes, it sounds like "full of lies, dicks less" and then Acton said, "They're lying and buying their way to this election."

We think.

"But all that money, it never moved the needle one inch," she added. "Didn't work."

It's embarrassing.

She was also making weird, Gavin Newsom-esque hand gestures to the crowd behind her.

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But it's not the first time Acton has acted weird on the campaign trail. She did the same thing in Toledo late last month, according to the Washington Examiner.

"It's so good, good to be back here at UAW. It's about truth and justice, I just wrote on the ... words back here," Acton said. It sounded like she was slurring her words again.

In Cincinnati, she made weird motions and stuck out her tongue.

What is her deal? Voters need to ask themselves this question before going to the polls tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | GAVIN NEWSOM | OHIO
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