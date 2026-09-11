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Is This the Video of the Amy Acton 'Attack'? If So, This Is Some Jussie Smollett Nonsense.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 11, 2026 6:30 AM
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Is This the Video of the Amy Acton 'Attack'? If So, This Is Some Jussie Smollett Nonsense.
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Over Labor Day Weekend, we were told that Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was attacked at a campaign event. It was described as something akin to an assassination attempt. The problem was that no video of the incident was available immediately. 

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Later, more details showed the incident was greatly exaggerated: the suspect was arrested after entering the tent where Acton was, calling her name while approaching her, which alerted security. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine claims this situation wasn’t overblown (via Columbus Dispatch):

Gov. Mike DeWine called the recent security incident involving Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton "reprehensible" and panned online chatter that accused the campaign of overblowing it.

DeWine's comments came days after law enforcement said Patrick M. Havas, 38, of Canfield, charged toward Acton at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Sept. 6 and knocked over people who had gathered to hear her speak. Havas pleaded not guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges during a Sept. 8 court appearance.

Since then, some conservative online influencers have accused Acton's campaign of misrepresenting what happened.

"That's a bunch of garbage," DeWine told reporters Sept. 9. "No one overblew it. Facts are facts. These are not good situations, and they are anti-democratic."

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Well, we have footage:

Mike, you’re wrong. This is being overblown. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO | VIDEO
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