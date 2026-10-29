Sen. Rick Scott Tackles Skyrocketing Education Costs in His Rescuing America Project

Senator Rick Scott has released a new video in his "Rescuing America" series. Sen. Scott announced the plan in September to address the affordability crisis and help restore the American dream by getting Congress to both address pressing economic issues and present a positive, proactive alternative message to counter the rising popularity of socialism. He published an op-ed in Newsweek titled "How to Rescue America From the Spread of Socialism."

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The three main pillars of the "Rescuing America" series are to balance the federal budget, cut expensive regulations, and create private sector jobs.

Families are facing an affordability crisis across our country — costs are up, paychecks are covering less, & the American Dream feels out of reach.



Some say socialism is the answer, but the truth is it'll only make matters worse. We can’t give up on the American Dream.



In… pic.twitter.com/78NTt8AfMC — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 15, 2026

In his latest video, Sen. Scott focuses on the rising cost of education, including the student loan debt facing students after graduation. Sen. Scott is arguing to get government out of the way to create a path for affordable education, good-paying jobs, and less debt when they graduate.

"My mother always said if I worked hard, did well in school, and got a job, I’d succeed," Sen. Scott said in a press release. "But for too many young people today, success feels out of reach. Now, students are just left with crippling debt from student loans, making it impossible to get ahead. When the federal government started lending unlimited amounts of money to kids for a college education, universities took advantage, tuition costs skyrocketed, and outcomes for students got worse. The next generation of leaders deserves better than this. We need to shrink the size of government and hold universities accountable so education can become affordable and effective again."

As governor of Florida, Sen. Scott made keeping the state's higher education affordable and accessible. In 2012, he issued the $10,000 Degree Challenge to Florida colleges and universities to help keep education costs down and the "Ready, Set, Work" Challenge in 2015; all of the schools in the Florida College System pledged to make sure "100% of their full-time students graduate to attend a four-year university or join the workforce within three years."

And in Congress, Sen. Scott has introduced and championed the Changing Our Learning, Loans, Endowments and Graduation Expectations (COLLEGE) Act to hold colleges and universities accountable for the skyrocketing costs of education.

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"Students used to go to college so they could get a good paying job after they graduate. Now they're just left with crippling debt from student loans," Sen. Scott said. "College tuition prices have turned insane and it's because the government is involved."

"College tuition and fees have surged by roughly 1,570 percent over the past 50 years," he continued, "vastly outpacing general economic inflation. Wherever you see a cost of living problem, you can bet government caused it."

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Nearly 40 percent of recent college graduates work in jobs that don't require a degree at all and the average federal student loan balance is nearly $39,000 per borrower.

"That's crazy," Sen. Scott said. "We need to shrink the size of government so education becomes affordable and effective again."

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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