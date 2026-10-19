President Trump Capped Graduate School Student Loans and Now Tuition Is Dropping

Remember when the Left had a meltdown over President Trump and the One Big Beautiful Bill capping graduate school student loans? They said it was an unfair attack on professionals, the end of education in America, and just plain mean.

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Well, President Trump was right. And now tuition rates are dropping at several colleges.

A funny thing happened after the One Big Beautiful Bill capped how much the government would lend for a graduate degree:



Colleges started cutting tuition. @AEI is tracking the rollback (and it includes a Wisconsin school).https://t.co/PkTfzC796W — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) October 16, 2026

According to the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), which launched its Graduate School Tuition Cut Tracker, several institutions have reduced tuition in response to the bill and the cap on graduate school lending. This includes Wayland Baptist University in Texas, which cut tuition by 35 percent, and New York's Adelphi University, which is offering $10,000 in scholarships for several of its graduate programs.

Saddling America’s “next generation” with un-repayable lifetime debt was immoral. Enserfed at the beginning of adulthood. — Dan Eastman (@DanEastman2023) October 16, 2026

And Joe Biden, who illegally tried to forgive student loans, was one of the Democrats who voted to bar student loans from being discharged in bankruptcy.

Funny how that works.



Also funny how heartless and greedy these Leftist institutions are. You'd think they'd just offer degrees for free. — Duke Neovocis🦅🥓 (@neovocis) October 16, 2026

Think about this as Democrats move for Medicare for All. Student loans made tuition skyrocket. No reason to believe single payer wouldn't do the same to healthcare.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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