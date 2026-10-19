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President Trump Capped Graduate School Student Loans and Now Tuition Is Dropping

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 8:05 AM
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President Trump Capped Graduate School Student Loans and Now Tuition Is Dropping
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Remember when the Left had a meltdown over President Trump and the One Big Beautiful Bill capping graduate school student loans? They said it was an unfair attack on professionals, the end of education in America, and just plain mean. 

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Well, President Trump was right. And now tuition rates are dropping at several colleges.

According to the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), which launched its Graduate School Tuition Cut Tracker, several institutions have reduced tuition in response to the bill and the cap on graduate school lending. This includes Wayland Baptist University in Texas, which cut tuition by 35 percent, and New York's Adelphi University, which is offering $10,000 in scholarships for several of its graduate programs.

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And Joe Biden, who illegally tried to forgive student loans, was one of the Democrats who voted to bar student loans from being discharged in bankruptcy.

Think about this as Democrats move for Medicare for All. Student loans made tuition skyrocket. No reason to believe single payer wouldn't do the same to healthcare.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EDUCATION | JOE BIDEN | ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL | STUDENT LOANS
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