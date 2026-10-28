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Catholic Bishops Object to Plan to Exclude Noncitizens From 2030 Census

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 1:00 PM
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Catholic Bishops Object to Plan to Exclude Noncitizens From 2030 Census
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Catholic bishops in the U.S. are objecting to a plan to exclude noncitizens from the 2030 census, saying such a move would "effectively deny them recognition as persons." Of course, that's not the purpose of the census. The census is meant to count the number of citizens — which they're not.

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Here's more:

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued a public comment on Oct. 22 to the Commerce Department, which houses the Census Bureau, asking it to entirely withdraw the proposed changes, which the bishops say “conflict with our fundamental belief in the equal dignity of every person, the obligations of a just society, and legal precedent.”


The bishops compared the proposal to the Three-Fifths Compromise, calling to mind a constitutional provision rooted in slavery that was later changed and counted enslaved people as three-fifths of a person for purposes of congressional representation. They pointed to potential harm to federally funded healthcare, anti-poverty, family support, and infrastructure programs if millions of people are excluded from the census count.

The proposed rule changes, published Sept. 10 and open to public comment until Nov. 2, would count only citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) for apportionment, with the bureau stating that “illegal aliens (among others) should not be included in the apportionment count, as they are not true inhabitants, members of the body politic, or persons with a ‘usual residence’ in the United States due to their lack of a sufficient tie and allegiance to the United States.”

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There is money at stake here, too, and that cannot be ignored. In January 2025, we learned that half of the USCCB's total 2023 revenue came from $129 million in government contracts to resettle immigrants.

And according to Grok, the USCCB has received $1.4 billion in federal grants for refugee resettlement since 2009.

That's a lot of money.

It does not.

Ask the Vatican about its immigration rules.

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"The Catechism distinguishes the stranger’s natural dignity from the authority of political communities, for the common good, to regulate entry and participation," the post said.

This is correct.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CATHOLIC CHURCH | CATHOLICISM | ILLEGAL ALIEN | VATICAN
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