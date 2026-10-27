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March for Our Lives Laments This Amazing Statistic About American Gun Ownership

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 27, 2026 10:00 AM
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March for Our Lives Laments This Amazing Statistic About American Gun Ownership
AP Photo/Josh Anderson

The Founding Fathers were brilliant men, and it shows in their writings before, during, and after the American Revolution. But their most brilliant move was codifying our God-given rights in the Constitution, with the foresight that some tyrants would try to strip us of those rights down the road.

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And that's what the Democrats have tried to do for decades. They've attacked our First Amendment rights and especially target our Second Amendment rights. Every time a criminal kills innocent people, the Democrats take to their keyboards and trip over themselves to get in front of cameras to demand law-abiding citizens give up their guns to "save one life."

And that's why the anti-gun group March for Our Lives is lamenting that the U.S. has 40 percent of the world's guns with just four percent of the world's population.

This is supposed to alarm us? As nations go, we're less violent than nations with strict gun control laws. We just saw a law-abiding gun owner use his weapons to stop a mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Oregon.

Guns, when used properly, save lives.

Meanwhile, Democrats refuse to enforce the gun laws on the books, often giving reduced charges to violent criminals who use guns in the commission of a crime, or dropping the charges altogether. In April, Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old Army veteran and UPS employee, murdered eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana. Democrats immediately demanded more gun control and omitted one very important fact: Elkins should have been in prison for a 2019 gun crime. Elkins was arrested for the illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. He reportedly fired five shots at a car outside a Shreveport high school. While Elkins pleaded guilty to the weapons charge, the firearms charge was dismissed and Elkins was given probation instead of prison time.

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The firearms charge was a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, as was the weapons charge. And because Elkins received probation instead of prison time for the weapons charge, Louisiana law allowed him to own a firearm.

Yes. And the less likely it is the socialists will be able to enact their agenda.

We are freer than any other nation on the planet.

That's incredible.

Because legal gun owners are law-abiding and responsible.

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Violent crime has plummeted

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN CONTROL | LOUISIANA | OREGON | SECOND AMENDMENT
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