March for Our Lives Laments This Amazing Statistic About American Gun Ownership

The Founding Fathers were brilliant men, and it shows in their writings before, during, and after the American Revolution. But their most brilliant move was codifying our God-given rights in the Constitution, with the foresight that some tyrants would try to strip us of those rights down the road.

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And that's what the Democrats have tried to do for decades. They've attacked our First Amendment rights and especially target our Second Amendment rights. Every time a criminal kills innocent people, the Democrats take to their keyboards and trip over themselves to get in front of cameras to demand law-abiding citizens give up their guns to "save one life."

And that's why the anti-gun group March for Our Lives is lamenting that the U.S. has 40 percent of the world's guns with just four percent of the world's population.

The United States of America: home to just 4% of the world’s population but 40% of the world's guns. — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) October 26, 2026

This is supposed to alarm us? As nations go, we're less violent than nations with strict gun control laws. We just saw a law-abiding gun owner use his weapons to stop a mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Oregon.

Guns, when used properly, save lives.

Meanwhile, Democrats refuse to enforce the gun laws on the books, often giving reduced charges to violent criminals who use guns in the commission of a crime, or dropping the charges altogether. In April, Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old Army veteran and UPS employee, murdered eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana. Democrats immediately demanded more gun control and omitted one very important fact: Elkins should have been in prison for a 2019 gun crime. Elkins was arrested for the illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. He reportedly fired five shots at a car outside a Shreveport high school. While Elkins pleaded guilty to the weapons charge, the firearms charge was dismissed and Elkins was given probation instead of prison time.

The firearms charge was a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, as was the weapons charge. And because Elkins received probation instead of prison time for the weapons charge, Louisiana law allowed him to own a firearm.

D**n straight. And the more we have, the safer we are. pic.twitter.com/PleJWJ3I4D — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 26, 2026

Yes. And the less likely it is the socialists will be able to enact their agenda.

And nearly 100% of the freedom https://t.co/PYu7Q5MjF9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 26, 2026

We are freer than any other nation on the planet.

Yet another lie from the gun control lobby.



It’s closer to 46% of the world’s guns, which is even cooler. https://t.co/Au2OnmUgkw — Angelo Veltri (@LibertyAngelo) October 26, 2026

That's incredible.

So how come we don't have 40% of the world's gun-related crime or anywhere even close to that?



In fact our homicide rate is now nearing Eastern European levels. https://t.co/TjEpwEBEjm — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 26, 2026

Because legal gun owners are law-abiding and responsible.

And about 214 years since there was any sizable contingent of enemy soldiers on our homeland.



And a plummeting murder rate, that's nearing or at record low levels.



God Bless 'Merica! https://t.co/Ffoqnycu4u pic.twitter.com/OsBXGLHQJR — 2A History (@2aHistory) October 26, 2026

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Violent crime has plummeted.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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