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Abdul El-Sayed Is Gunning for the Second Amendment

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 9:00 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Is Gunning for the Second Amendment
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Roughly 40 percent of Michigan adults and 32 percent of American adults own at least one firearm. The number of guns owned by Americans reportedly outnumbers the world's armies combined. That's because the Founding Fathers had the foresight to put the Second Amendment in our Constitution which has — despite the best efforts of the gun-grabbing Left — protected our ability to keep and bear arms.

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But Democrats will never stop trying to take away our guns. It's the only way they'd be able to fully implement their socialist takeover of America. Despite being repeatedly smacked down in court, they keep enacting unconstitutional gun laws and put forth insane proposals to strip us of our rights. Meanwhile, they don't prosecute criminals who commit gun crimes, and the release of the Bite of Seattle mass shooter is the most recent example of that.

The other thing they do is argue that the Second Amendment only applies to guns that existed when the Constitution was written, i.e. muskets.

Abdul El-Sayed is the latest Democrat to put forth that asinine argument.

"I'm gonna swear an oath to the Constitution, the Constitution has a Second Amendment in it, but the Second Amendment, just so we all are clear, even the most conservative folks that hew to this idea called originalism, and originalism is the idea that you should interpret the constitution in the context in which the Constitution was written," El-Sayed said.

"When they promised the right to bear arms, they had muskets," he continued. "So yeah, everyone should have like equal rights to a musket."

This is the same guy who wants to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with a Constitutional right to healthcare, so it tracks.

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The word "arms" means arms — up to and including the ones we have today. This is like saying the First Amendment doesn't cover the Internet or television because those things didn't exist when the Constitution was written. Only printing presses are protected by the First Amendment, under that line of thinking.

But if he wants to play that game, fine.

Or the Democrat Party. That didn't exist then, either.

So Abdul can go away now.

He hates the Constitution.

The hypocrisy is as glaring as it is unsurprising.

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Bingo. That's exactly what this is all about.

"The Bill of Rights doesn't "promise rights", you moron...our rights are God-given. All the Bill of Rights does is explicitly BLOCKS government from infringing on them. It reinforces the foundational premise of our entire country: government didn't give us our rights, so they cannot take them away. Americans understand this," Pratt wrote.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FIREARMS | GUN CONTROL | SECOND AMENDMENT
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