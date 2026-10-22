Abdul El-Sayed Is Gunning for the Second Amendment

Roughly 40 percent of Michigan adults and 32 percent of American adults own at least one firearm. The number of guns owned by Americans reportedly outnumbers the world's armies combined. That's because the Founding Fathers had the foresight to put the Second Amendment in our Constitution which has — despite the best efforts of the gun-grabbing Left — protected our ability to keep and bear arms.

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But Democrats will never stop trying to take away our guns. It's the only way they'd be able to fully implement their socialist takeover of America. Despite being repeatedly smacked down in court, they keep enacting unconstitutional gun laws and put forth insane proposals to strip us of our rights. Meanwhile, they don't prosecute criminals who commit gun crimes, and the release of the Bite of Seattle mass shooter is the most recent example of that.

The other thing they do is argue that the Second Amendment only applies to guns that existed when the Constitution was written, i.e. muskets.

Abdul El-Sayed is the latest Democrat to put forth that asinine argument.

Abdul El-Sayed on the Second Amendment:



"When they promised the right to bear arms, they had muskets. So, yeah, everyone should have equal rights to a musket." pic.twitter.com/Fu1EOJmrH2 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 20, 2026

"I'm gonna swear an oath to the Constitution, the Constitution has a Second Amendment in it, but the Second Amendment, just so we all are clear, even the most conservative folks that hew to this idea called originalism, and originalism is the idea that you should interpret the constitution in the context in which the Constitution was written," El-Sayed said.

"When they promised the right to bear arms, they had muskets," he continued. "So yeah, everyone should have like equal rights to a musket."

This is the same guy who wants to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with a Constitutional right to healthcare, so it tracks.

The word "arms" means arms — up to and including the ones we have today. This is like saying the First Amendment doesn't cover the Internet or television because those things didn't exist when the Constitution was written. Only printing presses are protected by the First Amendment, under that line of thinking.

But if he wants to play that game, fine.

The first amendment doesn't apply to muslims; as there werent' any in America at the time.



Two can play at this game. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 20, 2026

Or the Democrat Party. That didn't exist then, either.

When they promised freedom of religion, they only had Christians. https://t.co/f2xz72tyRw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 20, 2026

So Abdul can go away now.

Wow, he doesn’t understand anything about the US Constitution, does he… then again, that’s about what I would expect from an Islamist supremacist like him — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 20, 2026

He hates the Constitution.

If he truly believes that, he should write down his concerns on parchment, get on his horse, and deliver it to Washington, D.C. instead of broadcasting it in an instant for the world to see using technology and materials our forefathers never even dreamed of. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 20, 2026

The hypocrisy is as glaring as it is unsurprising.

You should own guns because this communist doesn’t want you to have them.



He wants to hurt you. They all do. They dream of being able to just hurt you the way they want.



Buy guns. https://t.co/BlJIPgLX2K — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 20, 2026

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Bingo. That's exactly what this is all about.

When they created the 1st amendment, they had zero mosques. Should they arrest muslims?



They also didn't have X. Should they arrest us for tweets?



The Bill of Rights doesn't "promise rights", you moron...our rights are God-given. All the Bill of Rights does is explicitly BLOCKS… https://t.co/1pOPL2BXGN — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 21, 2026

"The Bill of Rights doesn't "promise rights", you moron...our rights are God-given. All the Bill of Rights does is explicitly BLOCKS government from infringing on them. It reinforces the foundational premise of our entire country: government didn't give us our rights, so they cannot take them away. Americans understand this," Pratt wrote.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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