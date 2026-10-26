Violent Crime Plunged Domestically As New Stats Paint Hopeful Picture

The National Crime Victimization Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics showed some major declines from 2024, including several of the “biggest single-year declines” from when it started in 1973.

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Violent crime victimization dropped 25 percent, which is roughly 669,000 “fewer violent crimes committed,” according to the DOJ regarding the "preliminary victimization estimates" from 2025.

Robbery decreased 27 percent, aggravated assault victimization plunged 31 percent, burglary and trespassing decreased by 25 percent and motor vehicle theft dropped by 29 percent. There was also a notable decrease in rape and sexual assault reported in the survey.

Under Biden, rapes went up by 67%. Under Trump, they've fallen by 13%. https://t.co/YRW49pxz7i — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 26, 2026

“This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement on Monday. “Under President Trump and Attorney General Blanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.”

The DOJ noted that this was a bigger deal than the drops seen in the FBI’s numbers from 2025 that came out earlier this year – such as the 7.2 percent aggravated assault drop in those figures as opposed to 31 percent in the NCVS.

🚨 New preliminary estimates from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey show that the rate of violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, motor vehicle theft, and other types of household theft FELL SIGNIFICANTLY in 2025. “This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” said @ASGWoodward. “Under @POTUS Trump and @AGToddBlanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.” 🔗: https://t.co/GKvzB7MXVe — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 26, 2026

In addition, the department said that it translates to the “TRUE crime rate” going down quicker compared with the “reported crime rate, saying that “police are solving more crimes and so people are more likely to report crimes than in the past.”

“The survey eliminates the reporting distortion by directly asking people if they’ve been a victim of a crime,” the department added.

The report itself stated that those 12 years and above in the United States are surveyed through a “nationally representative sample” that asks about “nonfatal personal and household property crimes,” that both end up and police hands and ones that do not.

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