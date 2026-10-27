We Can't Believe The Economist Admitted This About Sex Crimes in Britain

The U.K. has seen an astronomical rise in rapes and sexual assaults. In 2012-2013, there were about 16,000 reported rapes and sexual assaults. By 2024-2025, there were more than 70,000. And those were the ones that were reported outside of the grooming gang report, which alleges 250,000 British girls — most of them white and lower class — were raped, assaulted, groomed, and trafficked by mostly Muslim men.

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It's so bad that British authorities are handing out pamphlets to migrant men telling them that a) women are human beings, b) they have the right to leave the house and get a job or an education without a man's permission, and c) don't rape them.

But if you pointed out the ethnic or religious make up of the perpetrators, you were likely to be visited by police or arrested for thought crimes.

I'm shocked that The Economist was willing to publish this! pic.twitter.com/1ZvAOPty9g — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) October 26, 2026

And despite publishing it, The Economist made a point of trying to minimize the race and background of the offenders.

Here's more:

In Bristol last November three men and a 17-year-old boy, all Afghans, gang-raped a 17-year-old girl over several hours. Beforehand they had groomed her on Snapchat and plied her with alcohol; afterwards they fled to France in a lorry. The French authorities returned them to Britain, where they were convicted and, on October 6th, sentenced to long jail terms. In court the girl described how “listening to it all again from the lawyers kept me reliving everything that happened to me”. Such horrors fuel suspicion of migrants. So did a recent state-issued booklet about Britain for asylum-seekers. Page five clarified that the legal age of consent is 16 and that rape is a serious crime. “I’ve never heard of someone who decided not to rape because they received a leaflet,” said Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader. The clumsy campaign fed the idea that some immigrants—notably men seeking asylum—are responsible for a disproportionate share of sex offences. Nick Timothy, the shadow justice secretary, claims that "Afghans are over TWENTY times more likely to commit sex crimes than Brits." ... The Economist’s analysis suggests that the “20 times” claim is a wild exaggeration. But our numbers are hardly reassuring. The Migration Observatory, a think-tank based at Oxford University, obtained figures through freedom-of-information requests to the Ministry of Justice. These count cautions and convictions in England and Wales, split by offenders’ nationality, between 2010 and 2024. The data detail 8m crimes, of which 106,000 are sex offences ranging from rape to consensual sex in public. The police’s recording of offenders’ nationality is messy, but we found that four-fifths of sex crimes were committed by British people. Just 0.39%—409 offences over the 15-year period—were committed by people who said they were Afghan.

After the Dunblane school shooting in 1996, the U.K. summarily banned most guns to save lives. Such mass shootings were exceedingly rare, too, but it didn't prevent the authorities from stripping citizens of their right to self-defense (and we see where that's led).

But instead of stopping immigration from Third World nations were livestock has more inherent value than women and girls, the U.K. decided a pamphlet and giving migrant women hijabs was the solution.

The Economist's estimate of Britain's age- and sex-standardised conviction rates for sexual offences by the offender's nationalityhttps://t.co/mSYmDKU0D8 pic.twitter.com/piKyJKFiwX — Henry Curr (@ecurrnomics) October 26, 2026

Failing to demand assimilation and being selective in immigration has created a mess that Britain may never be able to clean up.

Great example of "South Asia" grouping to bury Pakistani crimes.



Why is Afghanistan a separate country but Pakistan (the source of grooming gangs in the UK) clubbed into South Asia? https://t.co/CL7kyXwWsw — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) October 26, 2026

This is also an excellent quesito, but we all know the answer to it.

am i missing something? if the goal is to paint an accurate picture of immigrant sex crimes in britain then it's important not to gloss it over if some of the groups are disproportionately young men https://t.co/Y1MNV8Icel pic.twitter.com/6B2lClvRHG — 𝖜𝖔𝖒𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝖜𝖎𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖙 𝖆 𝖈𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖊 (@goblinodds) October 26, 2026

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They're trying to gloss over the sex crimes. This sort of thing always follows the same process.

First, they'll say it's not happening. Then they'll say it's happening, but it's rare. (this is where we are with The Economist). Last, they'll admit it's happening, widespread, and you're a racist for noticing.

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