A Message From Canada About Immigration

A Canadian friend of mine, who is currently teaching in China, recently sent me an interesting video. It recorded a dark-skinned man who spoke perfect English, telling how he and his family, in 1996, immigrated to Canada. They “went through the process,” legally, to become Canadian citizens, working hard, earning what they got, and honoring the country. That kind of immigrant most countries don’t mind having. But, he said, “it was a whole lot different back then.”

Advertisement

The man on the video was very respectful and said, several times, in his two-minute video, “I say this very respectfully.” But his message was, “When you come to Canada, please stop doing s**t; it makes the rest of us look bad.” He mentioned several things he wanted the immigrants to cease doing: please stop throwing garbage on the side of the road. Please don’t bathe at children’s playgrounds and in rivers. Don’t throw religious statues into lakes, rivers, and streams. When driving, please use mirrors, signals, and check blind spots. “We welcome you,” but “please remember you’re not back home; you are in Canada.” “Respect the hosts!” Dream on, fella.

Canada may be in worse shape than America is now. My Canadian friend says Canada is gone, and he plans to spend the rest of his life in Asia. He won’t go back to Canada, except to visit his family. And my friend and the fellow on the video speak volumes about what the Left has done to Canada. And we see the same thing, of course, happening in America.

Most of the people who come to Canada and America are from Third World countries that haven't yet learned things like cultured manners, respect for others and their property, and how to comport themselves among different peoples. That’s ok — to a point. We need to be patient with legitimate immigrants from countries that, frankly, haven’t reached the level of civilized behavior that we expect in Western civilization. Their countries don't know those things yet, so when they come here, they will obviously behave the way they did in their homelands. They need to be taught to respect, honor, and follow the traditions and mores of the countries they have immigrated to.

And therein lies the problem — in Canada, and in America. Immigration has become a political issue, and any time politicians get their hands on anything, chances are extremely high they will selfishly warp, ruin, and eventually destroy it for their own power and self-aggrandizement.

As we know, too many of the immigrants come to Canada and America because they've heard they can get free money and benefits. They aren’t here to learn, adapt, adjust, and assimilate into their new homes; so — like the man in the video said — they don’t. They aren’t taught to because politicians have made it a political issue. Democrats, especially, give these “immigrants” what they want, help them vote (when possible), and hope for eventual citizenship for them — whether they esteem America or not. Why should the immigrants respect America when the politicians who feed them don’t, either?

To politicians — especially Democrats — immigration has become a road to power; so many Americans have rejected the radicalism of the modern left that the Democrats are trying to import a whole new constituency, and the only thing that matters to the Democrats is not how these people behave, or if they respect America, but how they will vote. It’s about political power, and that’s all. And the immigrants get what they want — wealth transferred from hard-working American taxpayers — and since they don’t have to change any of their uncivilized, barbaric habits to get their freebies, why should they?

The man in the video said he and his family came to Canada, “scraped,” worked hard, and “earned” what they got. They respected their host country. Early American immigrants did the same thing; it was the only way they could succeed, because nothing was given to them. But now, immigrants don’t have to do that anymore, thanks to Democrats. Of course, some do and some will. But, obviously, the fellow in Canada has noticed a big change from 30 years ago when his family migrated to Canada. And he’s not happy about it.

Advertisement

Do Canadian politicians care what he thinks? Apparently not. No more than Democrats in America care what normal, traditional Americans believe.

One of America’s biggest historical mistakes is the trust we’ve given politicians. They are just normal people, folks. We’ve developed this mentality somehow that politicians are supposedly better than we are, superior to us, wiser and smarter than normal folk. But they're not. They're just humans, and some of them are incredibly irrational, injudicious, and uncaring. Like most of us, politicians selfishly want what they want, and what they want is power. And so, without consciences, they do what they can to get what they crave.

Some of them (the DSA Marxists) are deliberately trying to destroy America, but I think most politicians, regardless of motives, simply don’t have the intelligence, wisdom, virtue, or foresight to understand the consequences of their actions. Because again, they're normal human beings and do what normal human beings do — look out for their own self-interest. And to a politician, self-interest means power. They crave it. And the people who crave power are the very people to whom it should never be given.

We made the mistake of entrusting the direction of our country to people without the intelligence, wisdom, and virtue to lead a nation properly or to move forward and build a virtuous, free society. That is always a recipe for disaster. It’s happening in Canada, and it’s happening in America. And, from reports from Europe, all over Western civilization.

We’ve had a good run. The sad thing is our selfish politicians are inviting the destruction coming upon us.

Advertisement

Check out my Substack: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.