Vice President Vance Shares His Admiration for Second Lady Usha

Vice President JD Vance sat down with Raymond Arroyo on his podcast, Arroyo Grande, and during the interview, Vance spoke about his admiration for Second Lady Usha Vance and the hard work she does raising their children in a "cocoon of normalcy."

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Vice President JD Vance on his admiration for the Second Lady:



“She’s an amazing mother. She manages to create this sort of cocoon of normalcy around our kids where they’re just able to be kids, and that is not easy in the life that we lead… She doesn’t complain, she doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/0b49bwjLRm — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 23, 2026

"Who is the person you most admire?" Arroyo asked.

"My wife. My wife," Vice President JD Vance replied. "Because she's an amazing mother, she manages to create this sort of cocoon of normalcy around our kids, where they're just able to be kids. And that is not easy in the life that we lead, that is not easy. It requires a lot of sacrifices for her, but she just does it. She doesn't complain. She doesn't criticize. She just says 'This is my job.' She does it amazing well and with a lot of grace and beauty."

The Vances have four children, ranging in age from nine to three months old.

I once ran into her at the air and space museum. We couldn’t figure out if it was really Usha, because she was alone (secret service blended into the room around us) and she was just giving her kids (dressed like astronauts) a snack at the table in the cafeteria. https://t.co/m6a9eoFDxx — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 23, 2026

It's nice to see this sense of normalcy.

.@VP on his wife @SLOTUS: “She’s an amazing mother. She manages to create this sort of cocoon of normalcy around our kids where they’re just able to be kids, and that is not easy in the life that we lead…She does it with a lot of grace and beauty.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNLNjaeHi1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 24, 2026

It's very sweet to see this from the Vice President and Second Lady. Their son was only the second child to be born to a sitting Second Lady; the first was Ellen Colfax, wife of Vice President Schuyler Colfax, who gave birth to a son in 1870.

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