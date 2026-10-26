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Vice President Vance Shares His Admiration for Second Lady Usha

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 26, 2026 4:00 PM
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Vice President Vance Shares His Admiration for Second Lady Usha
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Vice President JD Vance sat down with Raymond Arroyo on his podcast, Arroyo Grande, and during the interview, Vance spoke about his admiration for Second Lady Usha Vance and the hard work she does raising their children in a "cocoon of normalcy."

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"Who is the person you most admire?" Arroyo asked.

"My wife. My wife," Vice President JD Vance replied. "Because she's an amazing mother, she manages to create this sort of cocoon of normalcy around our kids, where they're just able to be kids. And that is not easy in the life that we lead, that is not easy. It requires a lot of sacrifices for her, but she just does it. She doesn't complain. She doesn't criticize. She just says 'This is my job.' She does it amazing well and with a lot of grace and beauty."

The Vances have four children, ranging in age from nine to three months old.

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It's nice to see this sense of normalcy.

It's very sweet to see this from the Vice President and Second Lady. Their son was only the second child to be born to a sitting Second Lady; the first was Ellen Colfax, wife of Vice President Schuyler Colfax, who gave birth to a son in 1870.

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News Topics JD VANCE | PARENTAL RIGHTS | USHA VANCE
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