What to Make of JD Vance's Latest Remarks About a Potential 2028 Run

We’re not done with the 2026 cycle, but whispers about 2028 are already circulating regarding Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Marco has vowed not to challenge Vance if he runs. In fact, both men seem to have no bad blood toward one another — you all know this. Yet the vice president dropped something worth noting. He might not run, and the reason is simple: he has four young children. Sure, he didn’t outright say he’s out, but just something to bookmark (via NY Post):

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Vice President JD Vance revealed “there’s a chance” he won’t run for president in 2028 — and second lady Usha and the couple’s four young kids could help make the decision for him. Vance — the frontrunner to succeed Trump as Republican nominee — acknowledged during a CBS News town hall in Michigan that he could sit-out the next election. “Of course there’s a chance,” Vance said. “We’ve got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service,” Vance said. “I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible.” The vice president said he has yet to make up his mind about a potential White House bid, describing himself as a “procrastinator” when it comes to major life decisions. “The way that I think about life, big life decisions — my wife will tell you this: I’m a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it,” Vance said.

Again, it’s way too early to think about this. We need to get through the midterms, and pray we keep the House and Senate.

This is very atypical for a pol to say something like this unless he has already made up his mind. https://t.co/pBBOr1d5My — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 18, 2026

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