Ezra Klein and Jennifer Rubin Talk About Jailing President Trump's Supporters

Former Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin and the New York Times' Ezra Klein got together to discuss laying the groundwork for putting President Trump and his supporters in prison if the Democrats regain power again. They're not even hiding it anymore, and this is why our midterm elections are so important.

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WATCH: Winning the midterms is only step one.



Indivisible’s Ezra Klein and Jennifer Rubin discuss using subpoenas and investigations to lay the groundwork for putting Trump—and his supporters—behind bars. pic.twitter.com/CiDbiaYIQk — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 23, 2026

"It's not enough to win," Rubin said. "What do you expect if, in fact, candidates that you supported Democrats, frankly, do get elected? What is the kind of change that you want to see beginning in terms of controlling our economy, taking back regulation, taking back the rule of law? What's the bar we should set for elected leaders?"

"Look, I've got this picture that I just recently put on my wall. That's Viktor Orban being protested by a pro-democracy organizer, one of the members of the opposition in their parliament," Klein said. "They, six months ago or so, had a crushing defeat against their authoritarians. Orban went down. He didn't just go down, he went down so completely that he couldn't sabotage it. That it ushered in an air of accountability and reform. And earlier this month, the first of Orban's corrupt ministers were arrested and there is more to come."

"I think what comes next is going to happen in stages," he continued, "and we have to be realistic about what's possible. When we win the election, as you say, when pro-democracy forces win the election, they will have won an opportunity to start reinstating the rule of law and making sure democracy reasserts itself. They cannot suddenly change the Constitution. They cannot suddenly enact laws over Trump's veto. The Republicans will likely continue to back him up in Congress, almost lockstep. So what can they do?"

"They will have gavels in the House and the Senate. They can refuse to seat more of his corrupt judges. They can instigate investigations ... they can send subpoenas. They can hold him to account. They can refuse to give in to his legislative demands. They can pass their own budget, taking back money from his Gestapo forces and start actually laying the groundwork for what a real reform era looks like. And that reform era is going to come in 2029," Klein said. "So we should be thinking not only what can they do unilaterally starting in January 2027 to hold these guys to account, and that means Trump's folks, but also people outside the regime who are buddying up with him, as we are seeing this past weekend. But what legislation they are passing that becomes H.R. 1 and S. 1, the first bills that are passed in 2029? That should be hammered out and we should not play footsie with this regime or with Republicans who are cooperating with this regime over the next two years."

Imagine if they used half that focus, energy, and funding on improving for Americans instead of constant subversion, sabotage, chaos, and unconstitutional lawfare — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) October 23, 2026

The destruction is the point.

They want us dead or in prison.



There is no limiting principle here. This doesn’t end with ‘Trump’ or his inner circle. They want revenge, they want war, and they think they hold all the cards because the institutions will fall in line.



They don’t think we will resist with any… https://t.co/s2PjgMhebD — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 24, 2026

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"They don’t think we will resist with any of the persistence, organization, or violence that leftists employ. They aren’t going to stop. There is no ‘normal’ anymore for them.We are either going to have a country, or these people will gain power and begin a reign of terror against all of us," Paldino wrote.

She is right.

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