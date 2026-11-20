Over the summer, the Spanish territory of Ceuta in North Africa was overwhelmed by tens of thousands of African migrants who caused chaos everywhere. Prompted by the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling that migrants who enter by sea cannot be immediately deported, the mobs — largely military-age men — overwhelmed Ceuta authorities.

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They added to Spain's cultural diversity by defecating in the streets, bathing in public fountains, and closing businesses. And now, it turns out, sex crimes have risen 650 percent since the invasion, and most of the attacks are on children.

Ceuta sex crimes have risen 650% since migrant influx on the Spanish territory - with most of the attacks on children https://t.co/SpWV78BSMf — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 19, 2026

According to the Daily Mail, emergency service records showed sexual assaults jumped sharply from just four to 30 between July 30 and October 29, 2025, and the same period in 2026, and more than half of the victims were minors. Violent crimes involving weapons — classified as "firearm assaults" — rose from eight to 56 and "assaults with bladed weapons" went from 23 to 268.

There were also more than 1,018 home invasions, up from 35; more disturbances of public order rose from 85 to 618, and reports of abandoned minors surged from 15 to 265.

I’m absolutely shocked that the third world cultural enrichers are raping kids. Who could’ve possibly seen this coming… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

We all saw this coming.

I can’t believe what the people there have had foisted on them because of Sanchez. He should be criminally liable for all of it. What has he done to protect these Spaniards who he is responsible for? How is allowing criminality like this in anyone’s interest? Is it really to gain… — MummyisTired (@MummyisT) November 19, 2026

"Is it really to gain votes? Are these people that blind to everything else? They’d sacrifice their people for power?" the user wrote.

The answer is yes. They want power.

650% surge in 3 months. Six. Hundred. And. Fifty. Percent.



Feel "culturally enriched" yet, Ceuta? https://t.co/3Rk9RGJFpE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2026

So much cultural enrichment.

People call me racist for linking mass migration to the rise in sex crimes.



The numbers don’t lie. https://t.co/kO3vc8BxgQ — Ada Lluch (@AdaLluch) November 19, 2026

Calling people "racist" is how they try to silence criticisms and hide the truth.

Someone will look me dead in the eye and tell me migration is a good thing https://t.co/gRyGAuHkt2 — Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌳 (@NFFCRedEyes) November 19, 2026

"They pay a lot in taxes, so you should accept this."

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