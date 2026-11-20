Democrats have won Congress, and the blue wave was a clear rebuke of the Trump administration. But as usual, they seem determined to overplay their hand.

While the Left campaigned on affordability and the economy, two of voters’ biggest concerns, they have only spent the weeks since November 3 announcing plans to revive the DEI and other woke policies, and, of course, they’re gearing up to go after members of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

But even CNN is reporting that voters, including Democrats themselves, are worried the party will take things too far.

💥NEW: CNN's Harry Enten *WARNS* there's widespread "WORRY" Dems will run wild with Trump Admin investigations💥 It's not just Republicans who are concerned. It's the vast majority of Americans — and about half of DEMOCRATS 🤯 "67% say that they are WORRIED that Democrats will do too much! ... even among Democratic and Democratic leaners, it's nearly a MAJORITY at 49%!" Americans hate lawfare. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 20, 2026

"I think what's so important is what do Democrats actually do with the power once they get the gavels come early January? And I will tell you, there is this worry, there is this worry that Dems will focus too much on investigating the Trump administration," CNN's Harry Enten said.

"You know, all those investigations that a lot of Democrats have promised. Look, the voters will take some investigations, right? Obviously, corruption was high up on the list of issues, but look at this," he said. "We're talking about two in three voters, two in three Americans, 67 percent of them, say that they are in fact worried that Democrats will do too much investigating of, in fact, the Trump administration. And even among Democratic and Democratic leaders, it's nearly a majority at 49 percent."

Corruption ranked even above the economy in most exit polls earlier this month, with about nine in 10 voters expressing concern. And while Republicans believe Democrats are especially corrupt, that doesn't mean voters saw nothing troubling in the Trump administration.

Concerns about money buying access or influence ranged from the Trump Gold Card residency program, which required a $1 million or $2 million payment plus a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee per person, to paid early access to the president’s Truth Social posts. Trump’s business earnings drew scrutiny as well: while he lost wealth during his first administration, he brought in $2.2 billion in income and business revenue in 2025 alone. Substantial financial gains by others connected to the administration, most notably Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s family, added to those concerns, as did the Qatari jet gift, which raised security questions and suspicions that a foreign government was buying favors. The administration’s actions against media outlets and its ties to crypto only intensified that scrutiny.

Even if none of this amounts to corruption, it hardly looks good when Americans are struggling to afford everyday necessities.

But back to Democrats. There’s a difference between holding an administration accountable and making investigations the centerpiece of an agenda. Voters elected them to shake up the status quo and serve as a check on Trump, not give them free rein to expand entitlements and spend the next two years going after him. As usual, Democrats seem to think voters put them in power to do whatever they wanted to do anyway.

Advertisement

That could give Republicans an opening in 2028 especially as the party faces an uphill battle nationally. But if Democrats spend the next two years going after the administration and pushing progressive policies instead of addressing the concerns that put them in power, they could give voters plenty of reasons to turn back to Republicans.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.