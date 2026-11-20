Math is not the strong suit of socialists, but even they have to know how ridiculous this latest cash-grab from Mayor Zohran Mamdani is. He's begging for donations to the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), to help the wannabe communists "build a city we can afford."

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The best deal in town? Donating to NYC-DSA.



For just $5, $15, or $50 a month, @nycDSA sent 16 socialists to Albany, 4 to the City Council, 3 to Congress, and 1 to Gracie Mansion.



Donate monthly to the organization building a city we can afford: https://t.co/zrvyVk2WAu. pic.twitter.com/Yv6AoQPOqw — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 19, 2026

"There are few things more New York than trying to get the best bang for your buck," Mamdani said. "We mourn the extinction of the dollar slice, and haggle over fresh fruit from carts, but I think I found the best deal around."

"Over a dozen Democratic Socialists in the State House, four in the City Council, three in Congress, and one Mayor — and counting," he continued. "All for just five, 15, or 50 bucks a month to NYC-DSA. NYC-DSA organizes to deliver for working people, whether at the ballot box, their workplace, or their home."

"On a shoestring budget, it's been the nucleus for the volunteer and staffing efforts of campaigns at every level, including my own for Mayor. But even a volunteer organization has expenses like rent or materials. Plus a couple of paid staff whose impact is multiplied a thousandfold by the volunteers. So I'm once again asking you to sign up for a recurring contribution today. And your five, 15, or 50 bucks could mean another five, 15, or 50 socialists in elected office. And that, my friends, might be the best deal in town," Mamdani said.

Tell them to have their parents top up their bank accounts like you did for a decade. F*ck off. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 19, 2026

Harsh, but fair.

Ah yes, the "affordable city" where you pay a monthly subscription to the people raising your taxes. 🤡💸 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 19, 2026

And the cost of your Amazon deliveries and your rent and your transit fares.

Have to respect your openness about your desire to infiltrate the government with socialists. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2026

That's refreshing.

Isn’t it weird how much money the anti-capitalism people always need? https://t.co/xNwW1mBzb9 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 20, 2026

As this writer has noted in the past, the Russian communists needed Western capitalism to prop them up by 1927 — just a decade after the revolution. We know where New York is headed.

My favorite @nycDSA story is that their chair Gustavo, who claimed to be a union electrician, convinced members to give him $95k to “help with rent”.



It turns out 1) he had never worked as a union electrician and 2) was renting bc the $1.4M townhouse his parents bought for him… https://t.co/DwbGhKtb8E pic.twitter.com/WQkjN8vM9B — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) November 19, 2026

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And don't forget that. But sure, working New Yorkers, send the NYC-DSA more money. Those swanky townhouses don't renovate themselves.

Let me get this straight. He wants to make buses free and bread cheaper, but he wants “struggling” New Yorkers to donate $50 a MONTH to the DSA?! https://t.co/FoxyvKOzq2 — Lizzy Savetsky (@LizzySavetsky) November 19, 2026

Yes. So they can live in an affordable city.

Make it make sense.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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