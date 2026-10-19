Keith Ellison Denies He Called Republicans and Independents Racists and Bigots, but It's on Video

Back at the end of September, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took part in an event where he called the Republicans and independents supporting his opponent Ron Schutz "bigots and racists."

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"Let me just tell you, my last poll, I was down against my opponent by two points," Ellison said at the time. "I don't know if you know that. It's true. My opponent is beating me by two points right now. I don't know if it's an accurate poll or not. I do know this: I take it seriously. And I hope you all take it seriously, too."

"Because this is what you call a base election. Do you know what a base election is? That means whoever gets out their base, that's who's going to win," he went on. "Now is the base of people who believe in freedom and justice, compassion and mercy. Will the people who believe in the equality of human beings, in the dignity of all human beings, show up and vote?"

"Or will the bigots and the racists show up and vote? You know what I'm saying? Either we gonna show up or they gonna show up," Ellison said.

That's not smart during a tight election campaign and now Ellison is denying he said what we all saw on video.

🚨 WATCH: Keith Ellison is asked to apologize for calling Republicans and Independents racists and bigots for not supporting his candidacy.



He denies it happened despite Ron Schutz reading Ellison’s statement verbatim to him.



Insane. pic.twitter.com/L9nVmHime5 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 17, 2026

"Yeah, I'd like to know if he's going to apologize for making a comment that all my supporters are racists and bigots," Schutz said. "I asked at the beginning. I want an answer to that."

The moderator asked Schutz to provide context.

"On the 22nd of September, he was filmed on video at an event at the Minneapolis Convention Center. And he goes on, talks about a poll result says my opponent's ahead, he's beating me by two points, and then he says, 'because this is what you call a base election. Do you know what a base election is? That means whoever gets out their base, that's who's going to win. Now is the base of people who believe in freedom and justice, compassion and mercy. Will the people who believe in the equality of human beings, in the dignity of all human beings, show up and vote? Or will the bigots and the racists show up and vote?'"

That's exactly what Ellison said.

"How can you interpret that otherwise?" Schutz asked the moderator.

"I'm not going to buy into your deliberate misconstruction of what I said," Ellison said.

"I read it exactly," Schutz replied.

"And you're right, I'm asking for people who care about freedom and justice and mercy to show up and vote," Ellison said.

"But you called anyone who's not voting for you a racist and a bigot," Schutz said. "He did it and can't deny it."

"Ron, let me tell you man, any sensible person knows that you're misconstruing," Ellison said.

We are not misconstruing anything. Ellison said it. He meant it. Now he's lying.

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It's on video.

Ellison has been getting away with this for years and years; why wouldn't he lie? His idiot voters will still support him because they know he has to lie, and they like that he says those terrible things. — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 17, 2026

Bingo.

What a dishonest and reprehensible coward. https://t.co/hb8ClCcEoX — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 17, 2026

That sums it up.

We’ve played the clip on the air. He said it. He’s a liar. https://t.co/lwVUGJ165N — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 17, 2026

He's absolutely lying. He knows he's lying, and he knows that we know that he's lying. But no one in the mainstream media will hold him accountable. Democrats won't condemn him, and he'll continue lying in the hopes of winning reelection.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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