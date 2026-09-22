Keith Ellison Had This to Say About Ron Schutz's Supporters

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is facing a tough reelection battle this year, amid his part in the massive fraud scandal. Polling shows that Ellison has been stuck somewhere around 44 percent while his Republican opponent, Ron Schutz, has been gaining in the polls. While the state hasn't elected a Republican AG since 1970 (and it shows), Ellison won by less than a point in 2022.

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And now Ellison is lashing out at Schutz's supporters, calling them "bigots and racists."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison calls his opponent's supporters "bigots and racists" pic.twitter.com/ZvNOWCvmXr — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) September 22, 2026

"Let me just tell you, my last poll, I was down against my opponent by two points," Ellison said. "I don't know if you know that. It's true. My opponent is beating me by two points right now. I don't know if it's an accurate poll or not. I do know this: I take it seriously. And I hope you all take it seriously, too."

"Because this is what you call a base election. Do you know what a base election is? That means whoever gets out their base, that's who's going to win," he continued. "Now is the base of people who believe in freedom and justice, compassion and mercy. Will the people who believe in the equality of human beings, in the dignity of all human beings, show up and vote?"

"Or will the bigots and the racists show up and vote? You know what I'm saying? Either we gonna show up or they gonna show up," Ellison added.

Wow.

Ellison also posted that he was "running to make sure you can afford your life."

As your Attorney General, I’ve won tough fights to stop fraud, lower your costs, and put money back in your pockets.



My opponent is running to be Trump’s lawyer. I’m running to make sure you can afford your life. That's what this race is all about. pic.twitter.com/4mLVoWnuNk — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 22, 2026

That's not the job of the AG. The AG's job is to prosecute criminals and keep Minnesotans safe.

Putting aside the fact that Keith Ellison pardons child rapists and has defended cop killers.



Fraudsters literally donated to his campaign after meeting with him.



And when fraud suspects made bail, Ellison’s office didn’t even fight to have their passports taken away in court.… https://t.co/ifFaw8H6T2 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 22, 2026

It sure looks like Ellison aids and abets fraudsters.

This is like an arsonist claiming they are good at stopping fires. https://t.co/dr0kMze0C6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2026

Yes, it is.

Somalia's lawyer swears he'll get on that fraud he's overseen being committed by his friends... https://t.co/UqAzNRjKng — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 22, 2026

This ad has very strong, "Trust me, bro" vibes to it.

Ellison had his chance, and he's not serious about stopping fraud or prosecuting criminals. Instead, he's attacking President Trump and Ron Schutz's voters as "bigots and racists."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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