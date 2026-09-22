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Keith Ellison Had This to Say About Ron Schutz's Supporters

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 3:45 PM
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Keith Ellison Had This to Say About Ron Schutz's Supporters
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is facing a tough reelection battle this year, amid his part in the massive fraud scandal. Polling shows that Ellison has been stuck somewhere around 44 percent while his Republican opponent, Ron Schutz, has been gaining in the polls. While the state hasn't elected a Republican AG since 1970 (and it shows), Ellison won by less than a point in 2022.

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And now Ellison is lashing out at Schutz's supporters, calling them "bigots and racists."

"Let me just tell you, my last poll, I was down against my opponent by two points," Ellison said. "I don't know if you know that. It's true. My opponent is beating me by two points right now. I don't know if it's an accurate poll or not. I do know this: I take it seriously. And I hope you all take it seriously, too."

"Because this is what you call a base election. Do you know what a base election is? That means whoever gets out their base, that's who's going to win," he continued. "Now is the base of people who believe in freedom and justice, compassion and mercy. Will the people who believe in the equality of human beings, in the dignity of all human beings, show up and vote?"

"Or will the bigots and the racists show up and vote? You know what I'm saying? Either we gonna show up or they gonna show up," Ellison added.

Wow.

Ellison also posted that he was "running to make sure you can afford your life."

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That's not the job of the AG. The AG's job is to prosecute criminals and keep Minnesotans safe.

It sure looks like Ellison aids and abets fraudsters.

Yes, it is.

This ad has very strong, "Trust me, bro" vibes to it.

Ellison had his chance, and he's not serious about stopping fraud or prosecuting criminals. Instead, he's attacking President Trump and Ron Schutz's voters as "bigots and racists."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KEITH ELLISON | MINNESOTA | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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