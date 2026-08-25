Republican Attorneys General Association Announces Ad Blitz to Oust Minnesota AG Keith Ellison

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) announced a seven-figure ad buy against Minnesota AG Keith Ellison in an effort to flip that seat red this fall. The first ad attacks Keith Ellison for overseeing billions in welfare fraud.

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🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The Republican Attorneys General Association (@RepublicanAGs) is dropping a seven-figure ad blitz against Keith Ellison in Minnesota.



The first ad “Thanks, Keith” will be targeting Keith Ellison overseeing Minnesota’s nation leading fraud.



“9 billion stolen.”… pic.twitter.com/WDJYCx74TH — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 24, 2026

The voiceover says, "Dear Keith Ellison, I just wanna say thank you. You made it so easy. Nobody checked. Nobody asked a question. I opened a 'learning center,' billed meals to kids who never existed. $250 million. I bought cars, a mansion, a villa overseas. And the best part, Keith? It was supposed to feed hungry kids."

A different voiceover then says, "$9 billion stolen. The largest fraud in America on Keith Ellison's watch. He was supposed to stop them. Thanks, Keith."

Grage points out that Ellison won in 2022 by less than one percentage point, and that was the second closest attorney general race that year. The opportunity is there to elect Republican nominee Ron Schutz.

Finally they are spending some money on Minnesota!



We have winnable races



Ron Schutz and Michele Tafoya are definitely winnable. With luck we could even get Lisa Demuth in the Governor's mansion — Free Speech Rocks! (@Free_Speech_Rox) August 24, 2026

That would be incredible.

It’s crazy what they’ve found when you look under the hood!



Minnesota Needs Accountability — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) August 24, 2026

We fear we've only scratched the surface of the fraud in Minnesota, too.

Ellison, meanwhile, is suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the state refuses to extradite an ICE agent back to Minnesota, where Ellison has slapped the agent with multiple assault charges after allegedly shooting a man in the leg back in January.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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