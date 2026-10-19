Cygnal Poll Shows Support for Israel Rebounds From Pew Report This Summer

While antisemitism is rampant in parts of America, a new national poll from Cygnal is directly challenging the narrative that American support for Israel is waning. Over the summer, Pew Research reported that Israel's net favorability was at negative 23 points, with 60 percent of respondents having a somewhat or very unfavorable view, versus just 37 percent having a somewhat or very favorable view of Israel.

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The new poll from Cygnal conducted October 7-10, however, shows that support for Israel is far stronger among Americans. The numbers are telling and demonstrate strong ongoing support for America's long-term ally. 85 percent of respondents said Israel has a right to defend its civilians and 67 percent support Israel continuing to exist as an independent country.

Meanwhile, only six percent want Hamas to govern Gaza and retain its weapons.

And 59 percent of respondents said a democracy in a hostile region should be prioritized as a U.S. ally.

We just finished up a fascinating survey on voter views of foreign conflicts that pre-dated Trump's second term - Ukraine and Israel.



Here's one slide from the deck that you can grab within the press release: https://t.co/HiAIlg0zHz pic.twitter.com/JzisLtYGmU — Brent Buchanan, Pollster (@brentbuc) October 13, 2026

The poll also shows that younger Republicans back Israel's right to exist and defend itself, contrary to some narratives saying the opposite.

Really fascinating data point from our foreign conflicts poll this week. It bucks the narrative in the conservative media bubble. Younger Republicans actually back Israel's right to defend/exist.



Grab the whole deck and analysis: https://t.co/HiAIlg17x7 pic.twitter.com/ISVLPxbjoe — Brent Buchanan, Pollster (@brentbuc) October 14, 2026

The contrast, of course, is striking when you compare the attention given to the anti-Israel activism in our media, on college campuses, and within the Democrat Party. A big driver of anti-Israel sentiment is TikTok, where only 36 percent of those who use the platform as their main source of news support Israel's existence.

Tidbit from today’s Cygnal poll (D+9 generic ballot).



Voters support Israel’s continued existence, 67%-16% (+51).



However, those who use TikTok as a main news source only support its existence 36%-33% (+3).



I think thats worse than 18-29 yr olds overall, at about 43%-36% (+7). pic.twitter.com/jPwb76IR1X — Ethan C7 (@ECaliberSeven) October 13, 2026

Despite this, the poll shows that the loudest voices aren't necessarily reflective of the majority.

"The world is on fire, and Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s war in Gaza have dropped out of the conversation," said Cygnal CEO and pollster Brent Buchanan in a release about the poll. "Voters haven’t forgotten them. They say a country attacked by terrorists or a tyrannical neighbor has the right to respond, and they want America to deal with those threats at the source."

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"The media says Americans have turned on Israel," Buchanan said. "Voters judge Israel the way they judge Ukraine and Taiwan, as an ally with the right to defend its people. Even voters who want us to focus on America back Israel’s right to defend itself at 82 percent."

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