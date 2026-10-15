Jewish Voters Aren't So Keen on the Democrat Party Anymore

Democrats are bleeding support among Jewish voters to the point that even CNN is acknowledging the trend.

CNN analyst Harry Enten broke down the numbers during a recent broadcast.

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“In 2018, Democrats were ahead by 40 points [among Jewish voters],” Enten said. “In 2022, 49 points … The average of polls this year it's just 13 points. It's just 13 points. That is a shift of what, 36 points? 36 points away from the Democrats. Their lead has absolutely tumbled into the Hudson River among Jewish voters.”

Yes, they are still ahead, but we are talking about historically strong numbers for Republicans among Jewish voters. It definitely seems to me that the developments over the past few years, at least in New York, at least in this polling, has had a huge impact on how Jewish voters say they are going to vote, not just for governor, but for Congress as well.

CNN: Jewish support for Democrats in New York has collapsed NY Generic Ballot Among Jews 2018: 🔵 Dem +40 2022: 🔵 Dem +49 2026: 🔵 Dem +13 https://t.co/7JNR0hgsf2 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 14, 2026

Another poll revealed that 51 percent of Jewish voters in New York City said their support for the Democrat Party has dwindled since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

An AP-NORC poll revealed that only 15 percent of Democrats believe the party supports the Jewish community “extremely” or “very” well. Half of them (49 percent) view the party unfavorably.

An NBC News poll published in September revealed that “Many Jewish Americans who have reliably voted Democratic are considering withholding support from the party — or even crossing the aisle in November — over concerns about rising antisemitism and progressive candidates’ stances on Israel.”

Even more striking is the percentage of Jewish voters who identify as Republican. A Pew Research analysis revealed that 31 percent of Jews now identify as Republicans, which represents the highest figure on record.

There are several reasons why the numbers have shifted. For starters, the rise of antisemitism after October 7 has put anti-Jewish bigotry on full display. With more attention focused on the increase in anti-Jewish violence and property crimes, people have seen that the Democrat Party isn’t all that interested in dealing with the problem.

Instead, several prominent Democrats have focused on Islamophobia while downplaying antisemitism on college campuses and elsewhere.

The reality is that more Jews are seeing that the party they have given their loyalty to for decades does not have their best interests at heart. Analyst David May pointed out back in 2024 that “The Democratic Party did not do nearly enough to convince many Jews that it would stand up to the radicals in its camp.”

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It doesn’t seem to be the anti-Israel sentiment on the left that is pushing Jews away. It’s the fact that they haven’t bothered to deal with elements in their party that are explicitly anti-Jewish — going far beyond simply criticizing the Israeli government.

The fact that pro-Hamas agitators were able to run around unchecked on college campuses for so long further demonstrates what little regard Democrats have for Jewish Americans, and if the numbers are any indication, the Jewish community is taking notice.

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