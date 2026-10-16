Ro Khanna's Comments on the Thwarted Hindu Temple Shooting Leave Out Some Important Details

Earlier this week, a 19-year-old man from Palatine, Illinois, was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly trying to carry out a mass shooting at the state's largest Hindu temple. Alexandros Paporakis, who worked at a Palatine Taco Bell, reportedly told sent "digital communications" to his coworkers, including a document allegedly outlining a plan to carry out a mass shooting and pictures of tactical gear.

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His target was reportedly the Hindu temple in Aurora, and likely was thwarted in his efforts by a jammed weapon.

Hindu temple mass shooting thwarted after 'sociopathic white supremacist' teen's gun jammed near Chicago https://t.co/YGw4rPG2Qe pic.twitter.com/HEG0HTYxWE — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2026

Here's more:

The Mount Prospect and Palatine police departments coordinated to locate and arrest Paporakis while he was leaving his home on Sunday afternoon, the same say detectives believe he may have been planning to carry out an attack, Palatine police said. He had allegedly told his Taco Bell co-workers that Sunday was going to be “a special day.” Prosecutors said Paporakis called one coworker earlier in the day Sunday, saying that his gun had jammed and he left “super fast” without being seen. “The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord said, adding that protecting places of worship is a law enforcement priority. Prosecutors allege Paporakis sent the coworker an eight-page document titled, “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto),” which described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and outlined a plot to kill as many of them as possible, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press.

But what's not being widely reported is that Paporakis is transgender and was receiving hormone therapy as part of his transition. He's also being treated for depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. The 19-year-old white supremacist planning a mass murder at a Hindu temple in Illinois was transgender.



NBC News Chicago refers to him throughout the story as a male and by he/him pronouns while noting that he "receives hormone injections for gender transition."



Meanwhile,… https://t.co/w0hZWqPkGr pic.twitter.com/umlqJRoYf1 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 15, 2026 Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said he and his family were at the Aurora temple Sunday when the alleged attack was supposed to take place.

My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent… pic.twitter.com/DM2mUenrh3 — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) October 15, 2026

And now a judge ruled that Paporakis will continue to receive hormone treatment while in jail.

Trans neo-Nazi teen accused of Hindu temple mass shooting plot will get hormone treatments in jail: judge https://t.co/CGjA4QYBqE pic.twitter.com/Xee0RdrYz7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2026

According to the New York Post, a Cook County Judge held Paporakis without bail and added an order that he will continue to receive hormone injections for his gender transition.

Guarantee you the same people who will excuse Lindsay Clancy because of hormones will not see the connection between hormones and the shooter in the Aurora, IL Hindu temple. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 16, 2026

They will not.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, said her office will investigate this shooting as well.

Concerning. @CivilRights will review/investigate.



Palatine man, 19, plotted mass shooting at Hindu place of worship, police say https://t.co/4eNev4V1ui — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 15, 2026

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So this is yet another case of a transgender individual planning to carry out violence. Democrat Ro Khanna took the opportunity to score political points, omitting the very salient fact that Paporakis is transgender, and just the latest in a long line of "trans-identifying" individuals who have engaged in violence.

As a Hindu American, I am angered by the attempted mass shooting at a Temple by a white supremacist.



The shooter's evil is only surpassed by his ignorance. Hinduism teaches non-violence. pic.twitter.com/7E3znjY1dP — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 15, 2026

The fact that he's transgender is just as important as any other identifier.

The shooter has been identified as Alexandros Paporakis, he was a Transgender Democrat



It’s already been confirmed he was taking hormone injections for his gender transition



Democrat leaders have their latest propaganda hoax: “He was a White supremacist” https://t.co/QXWgFxUZRV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 16, 2026

It'll be used to push back against H-1B reform, which is much needed.

So, you're only upset because this "trans" person tried to kill Hindus because you're Hindu? If this "trans" would be killer had tried to murder other people, members of a group you don't belong to, you wouldn't care? Noted, Ro. https://t.co/thK89X7GKu — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 16, 2026

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If this were, say, a synagogue, Ro wouldn't say anything unless he could blame Israel for it, most likely.

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