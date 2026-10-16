DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ro Khanna's Comments on the Thwarted Hindu Temple Shooting Leave Out Some Important Details

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Ro Khanna's Comments on the Thwarted Hindu Temple Shooting Leave Out Some Important Details
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Earlier this week, a 19-year-old man from Palatine, Illinois, was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly trying to carry out a mass shooting at the state's largest Hindu temple. Alexandros Paporakis, who worked at a Palatine Taco Bell, reportedly told sent "digital communications" to his coworkers, including a document allegedly outlining a plan to carry out a mass shooting and pictures of tactical gear.

Advertisement

His target was reportedly the Hindu temple in Aurora, and likely was thwarted in his efforts by a jammed weapon.

Here's more:

The Mount Prospect and Palatine police departments coordinated to locate and arrest Paporakis while he was leaving his home on Sunday afternoon, the same say detectives believe he may have been planning to carry out an attack, Palatine police said. He had allegedly told his Taco Bell co-workers that Sunday was going to be “a special day.”

Prosecutors said Paporakis called one coworker earlier in the day Sunday, saying that his gun had jammed and he left “super fast” without being seen.

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord said, adding that protecting places of worship is a law enforcement priority.

Prosecutors allege Paporakis sent the coworker an eight-page document titled, “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto),” which described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and outlined a plot to kill as many of them as possible, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press.

Recommended
Trump Pretty Much Told His WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Find a New Job Matt Vespa Will Ilhan Omar Be Convicted of a Crime? Here's What Kristi Noem Thinks. Jeff Charles
Advertisement

And now a judge ruled that Paporakis will continue to receive hormone treatment while in jail. 

According to the New York Post, a Cook County Judge held Paporakis without bail and added an order that he will continue to receive hormone injections for his gender transition.

They will not.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, said her office will investigate this shooting as well.

Advertisement

So this is yet another case of a transgender individual planning to carry out violence. Democrat Ro Khanna took the opportunity to score political points, omitting the very salient fact that Paporakis is transgender, and just the latest in a long line of "trans-identifying" individuals who have engaged in violence.

The fact that he's transgender is just as important as any other identifier.

It'll be used to push back against H-1B reform, which is much needed.

Advertisement

If this were, say, a synagogue, Ro wouldn't say anything unless he could blame Israel for it, most likely.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | ILLINOIS | MASS SHOOTING | TRANSGENDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump Pretty Much Told His WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Find a New Job

Trump Pretty Much Told His WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Find a New Job

Matt Vespa
Will Ilhan Omar Be Convicted of a Crime? Here's What Kristi Noem Thinks.

Will Ilhan Omar Be Convicted of a Crime? Here's What Kristi Noem Thinks.

Jeff Charles
Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos