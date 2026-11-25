A New York father and his son pleaded guilty in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to defraud the United States of more than $600 million by filing more than 8,000 fraudulent tax returns claiming COVID-19-related employment tax credits.

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Court records say Keith Williams, 48, of West Hempstead, New York, and his son Jamari Lewis, 28, of West Hempstead, along with others, repeatedly exploited two government programs meant to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, Congress authorized the Employee Retention Credit to incentivize businesses to keep employees on their payroll. Congress also authorized the paid sick and family leave credit, which reimbursed businesses for wages paid to employees who were on sick or family leave and could not work because of COVID-19.

“Taxpayer-funded pandemic relief was meant to help businesses and workers in need, not to bankroll fraud schemes,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “As admitted in court, Keith Williams and his son Jamari Lewis used a purported credit repair business to file more than 8,000 false tax returns seeking over $600 million in fraudulent COVID-19 tax credits. Today’s guilty pleas underscore the Fraud Division’s commitment to holding accountable those who steal from the American people.”

Guilty pleas in $600 million pandemic tax fraud scheme. A father and son pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme that exploited COVID-19 employment tax credits through a purported credit repair business. According to their admissions in court, they and their co-conspirators filed fraudulent returns for themselves and clients, improperly claiming overlapping credits and credits exceeding reported wages. They profited through refund checks and fees charged to clients. The scheme sought more than $600 million in fraudulent credits. This case is the result of excellent work by prosecutors at the @DOJFraudDiv and @EDNYnews, and investigators at @IRS_CI, @USPIS_HQ, and @HSI_HQ. https://t.co/XBhsApNNCU — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) November 24, 2026

The scheme was headquartered at Credit Reset, a purported credit repair business that Williams owned and operated. Acting as tax preparers, Williams, Lewis and others filed more than 8,000 false employment tax returns with the IRS claiming COVID-19-related tax credits for themselves and their clients. Each of these returns claimed sick and family leave credits in excess of the amount of wages reported on the tax return, listed the same wages as both qualified sick leave wages and qualified family leave wages, or claimed the sick and family leave credit and the Employee Retention Credit for the same wages, all in violation of federal law. The defendants profited from the scheme by receiving tax refund checks from the U.S. Treasury and by charging clients a fee or a percentage of the tax refund the client received. The defendants also recruited others into the scheme; these co-conspirators were compensated by receiving a percentage of fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks.

In total, Keith Williams, Jamari Lewis, and their co-conspirators sought more than $600 million in fraudulent tax credits, of which the IRS paid out approximately $46 million to the defendants and their clients.

Williams pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of wire fraud and will be sentenced on a future date. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for the wire fraud charge.

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Lewis pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to one count of wire fraud, for which he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19, 2027. As part of their plea agreements, both agreed to pay restitution to the IRS of $46,756,084.89. Williams also agreed to forfeit $4,848,998.44 in fraudulent proceeds, and Lewis agreed to forfeit $671,511. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Two co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty as part of the same scheme. In May, Janine Davis pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for her role in the scheme. Also in May, Tiffany Williams, who had previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for her role, was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division and U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Richard J. Kelley of the Fraud Division’s Tax Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Toporovsky and James Simmons for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case.

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