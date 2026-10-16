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WI Secretary of State Candidate Wants David Crowley to Give Illegal Aliens Driver's Licenses

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 12:00 PM
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WI Secretary of State Candidate Wants David Crowley to Give Illegal Aliens Driver's Licenses
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Democrat Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has made it very clear he intends to be an ally and accomplice of illegal aliens in the state of Wisconsin if he's elected governor. His record shows this is true.

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Crowley has said he will block ICE efforts in the state and refuses to partner with federal law enforcement to detain and deport illegal aliens. In fact, Crowley doesn't see "any scenario where we would want to partner with ICE." Crowley would continue the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has a policy of not honoring ICE detainers and would further limit ICE's ability to operate in the Dairy State, and he opposed legislation that would require county law enforcement to assist ICE with identifying illegal aliens or face defunding. In January of last year, Crowley posted instructions on how to resist ICE to Facebook and supported blocking ICE from the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Crowley has also called ICE arrests "inhuman actions" and that he and the county were "exploring legal options" in response to ICE activity in Milwaukee over the summer. He also supports in-state tuition rates for illegal aliens, used taxpayer dollars to lobby for legal services for illegal aliens, and wants to give illegal aliens Wisconsin driver's licenses.

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This sanctuary policies have dangerous consequences. Illegal alien Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo was arrested in Fond du Lac County and charged with charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license causing great bodily harm. Bustillo hit a 50-year-old woman with Downs syndrome who was crossing the street, in a crosswalk.

That woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Bustillo was ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in 2015.

Another race on the ballot this November is for Secretary of State. JoCasta Zamarripa is the Democrat candidate for that position, and her number one priority is to see Wisconsin's governor sign legislation to give illegal aliens driver's licenses.

And she wants David Crowley, an accomplice of illegal aliens, to be that governor.

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"My number one priority is to see the governor sign driver's licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites into law. And I hope that governor is David Crowley," Zamarripa said. She was also supportive of legislation to give illegal aliens in-state tuition, just like Crowley.

David Crowley and JoCasta Zamarripa would turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary haven for illegal aliens, including dangerous ones like Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo. They will put the safety and security of Wisconsinites last, while taking our tax money to provide in-state tuition, legal assistance, and other welfare benefits.

Wisconsin cannot afford their radical pro-illegal immigration agenda.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | WISCONSIN
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