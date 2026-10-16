WI Secretary of State Candidate Wants David Crowley to Give Illegal Aliens Driver's Licenses

Democrat Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has made it very clear he intends to be an ally and accomplice of illegal aliens in the state of Wisconsin if he's elected governor. His record shows this is true.

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Crowley has said he will block ICE efforts in the state and refuses to partner with federal law enforcement to detain and deport illegal aliens. In fact, Crowley doesn't see "any scenario where we would want to partner with ICE." Crowley would continue the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has a policy of not honoring ICE detainers and would further limit ICE's ability to operate in the Dairy State, and he opposed legislation that would require county law enforcement to assist ICE with identifying illegal aliens or face defunding. In January of last year, Crowley posted instructions on how to resist ICE to Facebook and supported blocking ICE from the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

David Crowley agrees with Francesca Hong: Illegal alien criminals should be free to roam the streets of Wisconsin.



Not a dime's worth of difference. pic.twitter.com/SaQgJemHzt — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 3, 2026

Crowley has also called ICE arrests "inhuman actions" and that he and the county were "exploring legal options" in response to ICE activity in Milwaukee over the summer. He also supports in-state tuition rates for illegal aliens, used taxpayer dollars to lobby for legal services for illegal aliens, and wants to give illegal aliens Wisconsin driver's licenses.

Do you support giving driver's licenses to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you support giving taxpayer-funded college tuition to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you think law enforcement should be banned from asking about immigration… pic.twitter.com/k6T3ZbtAR3 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 12, 2026

This sanctuary policies have dangerous consequences. Illegal alien Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo was arrested in Fond du Lac County and charged with charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license causing great bodily harm. Bustillo hit a 50-year-old woman with Downs syndrome who was crossing the street, in a crosswalk.

That woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Bustillo was ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in 2015.

🚨An illegal immigrant in Fond du Lac County RAN OVER a 50-year-old woman with Down syndrome.



David Crowley wants to be an “accomplice” to illegal immigrants and even give them driver’s licenses.



Wisconsin can’t afford @DavidCCrowley’s sanctuary policies. https://t.co/YdP09Rq1Gl — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 14, 2026

Another race on the ballot this November is for Secretary of State. JoCasta Zamarripa is the Democrat candidate for that position, and her number one priority is to see Wisconsin's governor sign legislation to give illegal aliens driver's licenses.

And she wants David Crowley, an accomplice of illegal aliens, to be that governor.

Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State JoCasta Zamarripa: "My number one priority is to see the governor sign driver's licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites into law. And I hope that that governor will be David Crowley..." pic.twitter.com/flOhsit4Qo — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) October 15, 2026

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"My number one priority is to see the governor sign driver's licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites into law. And I hope that governor is David Crowley," Zamarripa said. She was also supportive of legislation to give illegal aliens in-state tuition, just like Crowley.

David Crowley and every Democrat in Wisconsin supports giving illegal aliens driver's licenses and free in-state college tuition.



A vote to give Democrats power is a vote to put illegal aliens over Wisconsinites. https://t.co/Jb3NnGNLPI pic.twitter.com/GmHf8Na41Q — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 15, 2026

David Crowley and JoCasta Zamarripa would turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary haven for illegal aliens, including dangerous ones like Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo. They will put the safety and security of Wisconsinites last, while taking our tax money to provide in-state tuition, legal assistance, and other welfare benefits.

Wisconsin cannot afford their radical pro-illegal immigration agenda.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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