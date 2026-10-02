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Former WI Assembly Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez Warns David Crowley Will Be a Disaster

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 3:15 PM
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Former WI Assembly Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez Warns David Crowley Will Be a Disaster
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

This is going to be a little bit of inside baseball on Wisconsin politics, so bear with us for a minute. From 2018 until she took a seat in the State Assembly, Sylvia Ortiz-Velez worked with David Crowley in Milwaukee County, and she's warning voters about her former colleague as he sets his sights on Madison.

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During the Democratic primary, Crowley approached Ortiz-Velez to ask for her endorsement, but Ortiz-Velez said she was supporting Sara Rodriguez, a former colleague. Crowley then requested a dual endorsement, and Ortiz-Velez refused.

According to The Heartland Post, Crowley became very upset, and was "screaming and yelling so loudly" that Ortiz-Velez could not understand what he was saying. Ortiz-Velez then said, "David, I’m supporting Sara. Good luck, goodbye," and hung up.

There's more going on behind the scenes, too. Last year, Ortiz-Velez had her access to the Capitol revoked over an alleged threat involving a firearm. Republican Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos said the next day the restriction was "in error," and Capitol Police found the allegation not credible.

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This also came at a time when Ortiz-Velez was set to testify on legislation that would have limited his emergency powers for situations like COVID.

Ortiz-Velez believes the threat claim was tied to that heated phone call with David Crowley, although she admits she lacks evidence tying it to him directly. Crowley would go on to endorse Ismael Luna, who beat Ortiz-Velez in a primary for her seat.

She told The Heartland Post that David Crowley's tenure as Milwaukee County Executive deserves scrutiny, and that he would be "disastrous for Wisconsin," adding it would be a "mistake" to elect him governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | WISCONSIN
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