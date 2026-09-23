Talarico’s Pastor Predicts Candidate’s Mom May Move to DC to Help Him Keep Radical Views If He Wins

James Talarico’s pastor says the candidate won’t back down from his abortion position: “His mother would kill him.”

James Talarico is doing his best to shed his radical far-left beliefs in hopes of Texas voters sending him to the U.S. Senate in November.

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Fox News provided a platform for the slippery state representative to claim he no longer believes in six genders or that boys should be allowed to play in girls’ sports “if it endangers safety or fairness.”

That’s all part of a strategy to say what is necessary to get elected, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church “Minister to the Parish” Babs Miller suggests in an undercover video obtained exclusively by Townhall Media.

Miller says in the video that Talarico’s handlers have “gotten upset with him more than once over the things he says.”

“A year and a half ago maybe, he preached here on Easter Sunday and he talked about abortion being okay. And that was not in his script that he was supposed to stick to and he didn’t, he went off and they had a fit because they didn’t want him to come out that strongly.”

In the video, Miller assures that’s a position he won’t change.

“His mother would kill him,” Miller says — ironically.

“His mother is a very strong woman and she will take him to town if he, after he gets elected, if he backs down,” the “reverend” says in the video, going so far as to predict something perhaps no one has ever heard about a U.S. Senate candidate before.

“And she’ll be right there,” Miller says. “She’ll move to D.C. if she has to.”

The video comes on the heels of another disclosure published by The Daily Wire. In that clip, Miller says Talarico’s apparent conversion is merely a ruse to get elected.

“He’s getting some advice that I don’t think he should be following,” Miller said of Talarico’s shifting stances.

“I can guarantee you that once he gets elected, he’ll change his tune back to where he was,” she said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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