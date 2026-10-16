Angie Nixon Is Fundraising Off This Supposedly Racist Voicemail She Received

Just the other day, Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon argued that her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, belongs in prison. That unhinged statement, which surprised even CNN, must have led to a lot of blowback for Nixon, who is running for Senate in Florida.

Advertisement

Now, Nixon is claiming to have gotten a racist phone call from someone, and she shared it on X.

(Editor's note: language warning)

Hey there. If you’re going to call my phone and lob racial slurs, don’t block your number. Say it with your chest.



Go to https://t.co/9rPoNwlQBb to donate so we can win and send this racist man spiraling. pic.twitter.com/f3t7iy7CIg — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) October 15, 2026

The problem with this is no one believes that this is real. After numerous race-based hoaxes, including actor Jussie Smollett pretending MAGA-hat wearing folks in Chicago attacked him on a frigid winter night, no one is buying Nixon's story.

That's a disgusting voicemail and I condemn it. You're still not getting elected. No more commies. — Sasquatch (@Sasquatcher2) October 15, 2026

If it's real, yes. It's reprehensible.

Take it to the police, but you won’t will you?

If you don’t it proves how weak you are about upholding the law! https://t.co/Ajb48BeL5H — VEIL RADIO® (@VEILRADIO1) October 15, 2026

Police have ways of identifying an unknown or blocked number.

But the asking for donations worked.

I'm in. pic.twitter.com/lHVjuISNga — CLewis - Fight For Someone You Don't Know 🍉 🌹 (@layeredcode) October 16, 2026

It's always funny when communists ask for money.

Thank you soooo much! — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) October 16, 2026

And appreciate getting it.

How do we know this is real, you could have had a friend call and leave this message. — JABC (@joe_tcp) October 16, 2026

We don't, and that's the problem. Before going public with and fundraising off of it, Nixon could have called the police or her carrier to get information. We notice she didn't, which raises more questions than it answers.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.