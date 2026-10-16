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Angie Nixon Is Fundraising Off This Supposedly Racist Voicemail She Received

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 9:00 AM
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Angie Nixon Is Fundraising Off This Supposedly Racist Voicemail She Received
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Just the other day, Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon argued that her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, belongs in prison. That unhinged statement, which surprised even CNN, must have led to a lot of blowback for Nixon, who is running for Senate in Florida.

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Now, Nixon is claiming to have gotten a racist phone call from someone, and she shared it on X.

(Editor's note: language warning)

The problem with this is no one believes that this is real. After numerous race-based hoaxes, including actor Jussie Smollett pretending MAGA-hat wearing folks in Chicago attacked him on a frigid winter night, no one is buying Nixon's story.

If it's real, yes. It's reprehensible.

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Police have ways of identifying an unknown or blocked number.

But the asking for donations worked.

It's always funny when communists ask for money.

And appreciate getting it.

We don't, and that's the problem. Before going public with and fundraising off of it, Nixon could have called the police or her carrier to get information. We notice she didn't, which raises more questions than it answers.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | FLORIDA
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