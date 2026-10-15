Crazy Socialist Angie Nixon Wants Ashley Moody Put in Prison for 'What She Has Done'

This writer has said that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their allies in the Democrat Party won't actually abolish prisons or defund the police. Instead, both will be repurposed to prosecute and jail the Left's political opponents, and Florida Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon just added more proof of this.

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Nixon wants her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, locked up while Sen. Chris Murphy sits there, smiling and nodding.

Angie Nixon: "They're spreading lies about me saying I want to abolish prisons... Why would I want to do that when I want [Ashley Moody] locked up and jailed."



CNN: "You want your Republican opponent locked up?"



Angie Nixon: "Yeah basically. I absolutely want that to happen." pic.twitter.com/KkfiWKhIi6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2026

"They are spreading like a lot of disinformation and lies on commercials about me," Nixon said. "Saying things like I want to abolish prisons, and I want to defund the police. Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done?"

"And so, you know, we are going to continue to stomp on this campaign trail, all across the state from the panhandle to the Keys," she continued. "And we're looking forward to them calling me Senator on November 3rd."

"You want your Republican opponent locked up?" CNN host Kasie Hunt asked.

"You know ... yeah. Basically yes, because of what she did, yes," Nixon replied. "I absolutely would want that to happen. I have been perfectly clear."

The DSA platform explicitly calls for the abolition of prisons and defunding of the police, and Nixon is a member of the DSA. It's not a lie to say she wants to do that, but it's also refreshing to hear that the DSA wants to lock up Republicans.

And Nixon is one to talk about making things up. She said Republicans want to kill black Americans — that's a lie, it's made up, and it's ridiculous.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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