James Talarico Flip-Flops on His Views Over Trans Kids and Parental Rights

James Talarico held a town hall with Texas voters last night in an effort to save his foundering Senate campaign. You know he knows he's in trouble because he's changing positions he once held sincerely, including on transgender children. Talarico once said he loved transgender kids, and even called parents who protected their kids from gender mutilation "abusive."

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But last night, he said he had to have a more balanced approach to the issue.

JAMES TALARICO (who previously called parents "abusive" for denying children's gender identity) now says, "When it comes to minors... I have to balance two things; protecting children and honoring the rights of parents" pic.twitter.com/b899xt2RTD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

"When it comes to minors, when it comes to kids, as a policymaker, I always have to balance two things: one is protecting children and honoring the rights of parents," Talarico said. "Because I believe that parental rights are sacred, and we should trust parents to raise their kids. But if there's something that's going to endanger a child or a minor, certainly something that could cause permanent damage, then I'm always going to err on the side of protecting those kids."

Remember: the Left says that refusing to "affirm" a child's "gender identity" can lead to suicide. It's the "do you want a living son or a dead daughter?" argument they've used for years. Research doesn't back this, however, and some studies show an increase in suicidality and risk after so-called "gender-affirming care." So Talarico will use that to say he's "erring on the side" of protecting children and undermine parents' rights.

Because this is what he said a few years ago.

This is absolutely DISGUSTING.



James Talarico said parents who don’t transition their kids are “abusive” and thinks they should have their kids taken from them. pic.twitter.com/e001BnGzr2 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 14, 2026

"I think there are some folks that would think that if you deny your child's gender identity, that's incredibly harmful. And whether or not we label it with the term abuse, it's abusive for sure," Talarico said.

He is on tape saying failing to affirm a child’s gender is ABUSIVE. He also said the the only person that can determine a child’s gender is the child.



The tapes are out there.



He is lying tonight. Just as he has his entire campaign. — Drew the lesser (@GodHelpUsTX1) October 15, 2026

He is lying, and if you listen to what he said, he's giving himself a loophole to undermine parental rights.

Changing on every position. He must be down. https://t.co/A7Xn6h30Pe — NC (@NicholasChacon9) October 15, 2026

The internal polling must not be good. At all.

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Texas parents have been fighting Talarico for years in the Texas legislature.

He’s voted against parental rights, to keep DEI & sexually explicit library books in schools, voted FOR genital mutilation of kids & he’s voted for bills allowing boys in girls’ sports & locker rooms.… https://t.co/emBA2F1xaa — Tara Petsch (@momofnell) October 15, 2026

His record is against him. This last-minute switch isn't fooling anyone.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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