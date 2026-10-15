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James Talarico Flip-Flops on His Views Over Trans Kids and Parental Rights

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 15, 2026 9:00 AM
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James Talarico Flip-Flops on His Views Over Trans Kids and Parental Rights
AP Photo/LM Otero

James Talarico held a town hall with Texas voters last night in an effort to save his foundering Senate campaign. You know he knows he's in trouble because he's changing positions he once held sincerely, including on transgender children. Talarico once said he loved transgender kids, and even called parents who protected their kids from gender mutilation "abusive."

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But last night, he said he had to have a more balanced approach to the issue.

"When it comes to minors, when it comes to kids, as a policymaker, I always have to balance two things: one is protecting children and honoring the rights of parents," Talarico said. "Because I believe that parental rights are sacred, and we should trust parents to raise their kids. But if there's something that's going to endanger a child or a minor, certainly something that could cause permanent damage, then I'm always going to err on the side of protecting those kids."

Remember: the Left says that refusing to "affirm" a child's "gender identity" can lead to suicide. It's the "do you want a living son or a dead daughter?" argument they've used for years. Research doesn't back this, however, and some studies show an increase in suicidality and risk after so-called "gender-affirming care." So Talarico will use that to say he's "erring on the side" of protecting children and undermine parents' rights.

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Because this is what he said a few years ago.

"I think there are some folks that would think that if you deny your child's gender identity, that's incredibly harmful. And whether or not we label it with the term abuse, it's abusive for sure," Talarico said.

He is lying, and if you listen to what he said, he's giving himself a loophole to undermine parental rights.

The internal polling must not be good. At all.

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His record is against him. This last-minute switch isn't fooling anyone.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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