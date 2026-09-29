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James Talarico Finally Admits That He Still Supports the Radical Trans Agenda

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 29, 2026 7:30 PM
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James Talarico Finally Admits That He Still Supports the Radical Trans Agenda
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A new hidden camera video of Democrat James Talarico just captured the Senate candidate admitting that he would fight as a radical to “fight for” transgender children with the same fervor that he had in the Texas Legislature.

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Despite his insistence that he opposed gender reassignment surgeries for minors and that he himself transitioned into a social moderate once winning the nomination, when speaking with individuals he believes are supporters, Talarico openly states that “The way I fought for trans kids in the legislature is how I will fight for them in the US Senate.”

“My position hasn’t changed,” Talarico added when pressed as to whether or not he would continue his radical agenda in the U.S. Senate.

In 2023, Talarico voted against Senate Bill 14, which sought to outlaw gender transition surgeries for minors in Texas and prohibited state funds from being allocated to entities that performed them. Talarico would label the bill “the most dangerous bill that’s being heard on this floor this session.”

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Talarico’s opinion on the bill perhaps grew even stronger as time went on, as he would eventually refer to the passage as right-wing “Christofascism” in the state of Texas.

Talarico will take on Republican Ken Paxton for control over the Senate seat on Election Day, just 35 days away.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | SENATE | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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