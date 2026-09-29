James Talarico Finally Admits That He Still Supports the Radical Trans Agenda

A new hidden camera video of Democrat James Talarico just captured the Senate candidate admitting that he would fight as a radical to “fight for” transgender children with the same fervor that he had in the Texas Legislature.

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James Talarico — who fought to allow the gender mutilation of children and to let men compete in girls' sports — says his far-Left agenda hasn't changed.



TALARICO: “The way I fought for trans kids in the legislature is how I will fight for them in the US Senate.” pic.twitter.com/D3odeXDw7e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2026

Despite his insistence that he opposed gender reassignment surgeries for minors and that he himself transitioned into a social moderate once winning the nomination, when speaking with individuals he believes are supporters, Talarico openly states that “The way I fought for trans kids in the legislature is how I will fight for them in the US Senate.”

“My position hasn’t changed,” Talarico added when pressed as to whether or not he would continue his radical agenda in the U.S. Senate.

In 2023, Talarico voted against Senate Bill 14, which sought to outlaw gender transition surgeries for minors in Texas and prohibited state funds from being allocated to entities that performed them. Talarico would label the bill “the most dangerous bill that’s being heard on this floor this session.”

James talarico on why he voted AGAINST the bill banning transgender surgeries for kids:



"It disturbs me greatly. This bill, I think, is the most dangerous bill that’s being heard on this floor this session." pic.twitter.com/vDOMuQEITx — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) June 8, 2026

Talarico’s opinion on the bill perhaps grew even stronger as time went on, as he would eventually refer to the passage as right-wing “Christofascism” in the state of Texas.

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Texas Democrat James Talarico calls protecting children from gender mutilation surgeries "Christofascism."



Why is Talarico so obsessed with the gender mutilation of kids? pic.twitter.com/oIs0h1AtyQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2026

Talarico will take on Republican Ken Paxton for control over the Senate seat on Election Day, just 35 days away.

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