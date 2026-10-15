A Trans Substitute Teacher Was Just Convicted for Threatening 'Murder Spree' at Virginia High School

Another "trans-identifying" male, identified as Hadyn James Dollery, was a non-licensed substitute teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Virginia's Loudoun County Public Schools. In April, Dollery messaged an ex-boyfriend on Discord. According to prosecutors, those messages threatened to kill the ex-boyfriend, members of his family, members of Dollery's family, and to carry out a "murder spree at [the ex-boyfriend's] school.

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Dollery was indicted on three counts of threatening to kill or injure a person, one count of making threats on school grounds, and one count of threatening to damage a building. Last week, a jury found him guilty on two counts of threatening to kill or injure a person, and the counts of making threats on school grounds and threatening to damage a building.

Loudoun County trans substitute teacher convicted over threats to go on 'murder spree' at VA high schoolhttps://t.co/oMGJmSDeIL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 15, 2026

Here's more:

In opening statements, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dircia Schubert said that Dollery, who goes by “Cotton Candy” on Discord, had made the threatening statements the day after one of the victims broke up with him. He messaged his ex-boyfriend on Discord at 1:49 am on April 15. Dollery had threatened to kill the ex, members of both his and the ex’s families, undertake a “murder spree at your school,” and cannibalize one of the victims after killing them. Dollery had also sent a message to his ex saying he wanted him to return a shirt “if I’m deemed fit to work after this s**t I’m about to do.” Schubert said the ex and another victim reported the threats to law enforcement. Officials at Eagle Ridge Middle School and John Champe High School, which were targeted in the threats, deemed the threats credible and assigned extra security. She said that a box cutter was found in Dollery’s backpack, and his phone had been used to search Google about blood. Defense attorney Mary Swanson characterized the situation as involving a “teenage love triangle,” and accused the prosecution of taking the messages out of context. She said that this was Dollery’s first breakup, and he was “hurt … and desperate for attention.” She said he had “no history of violence” and “had never been in trouble” before.

Back after Dollery was arrested, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman questioned the district's hiring practices. "It’s a concern to us. It’s actually something that we have mentioned to one of the School Board members, and we hope to bring it up to others here. That’s a policy that can be changed," Chapman said at the time. He called putting 18- and 19-year-olds in charge of students a "safety risk."

Dollery was 19-year-old when he was arrested. He also threatened to cannibalize one of his victims.

A transgender substitute teacher has been found guilty of threatening to go on a "murder spree" at a high school in Loudoun County, Virginia.



Haydn "Sophie" Dollery, who also threatened to cannibalize a victim's corpse, faces up to 25 years in prison.https://t.co/uJnhNGMmSA — REDUXX (@reduxx) October 14, 2026

Loudoun County Public Schools has been familiar with trans activism and ideology. Several years ago, the schools transferred a "trans-identifying" boy to another school after he sexually assaulted a girl in a school bathroom. That boy assaulted another girl after being transferred.

Transgender substitute teacher, Hadyn James Dollery was found guilty of threatening to go on a murder spree at a school in Loudoun County.



Loudoun seems hell bent on trying to prove that gender ideology is good for everyone but gender activists continually prove them wrong. https://t.co/RZb8wUjNkx — Maureen🐶🏃‍♀️🏊‍♀️🌞 KPSS (@MaureenSaysNo) October 14, 2026

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Dollery faces up to 25 years in prison.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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