The FBI Just Arrested a 'Trans-Identifying' Washington Man Who Helped Tumbler Ridge School Shooter

James Cody Bryant, a 30-year-old Washington man, was arrested by the FBI yesterday in Washington state for his role in helping plan the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting that took place on February 10, 2026, in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

Advertisement

Authorities say Bryant spoke with Van Rootselaar for at least six months prior to the attack and allegedly helped Van Rootselaar plan the shooting — one of the deadliest in Canada's history.

#BREAKING: Man charged in Tumbler Ridge school shooting that left 7 dead is transgender. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 6, 2026

Here's more from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington:

A 30-year-old Bellingham, Washington resident, James Cody Bryant, was arrested today on a criminal complaint charging conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country for Bryant’s role in a February 10, 2026, school shooting in British Columbia, Canada. Bryant was in frequent communication with school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar in the six months leading up to the school shooting that killed six people and seriously injured others. The criminal complaint details several different ways Bryant encouraged and aided Van Rootselaar’s plan including agreeing to broadcast the attack. “The Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting was a horrific tragedy for that small community and for all of Canada. Indeed, here in the Pacific Northwest we felt the pain of those families devastated by this violence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. “It is even more profoundly disturbing to learn that a resident of Western Washington had a role in the attack and took steps – providing counsel, technical advice, and money to the shooter planning such a tragedy.”

18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar went to the school and opened fire, killing one teacher and five students. Before going to the school, Van Rootselaar also murdered his 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at their nearby home. Van Rootselaar was a "trans-identifying" man who was treated like a girl from the age of 12.

Jesse Van Rootselaar was an 18 year old man who had been affirmed as a girl since the age of 12. He murdered his mother, who was no doubt told that affirming his trans identity would help him become his true self and protect him from suicide, and brother right before murdering… https://t.co/0J51tnz0C3 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 6, 2026

Like Van Rootselaar, Bryant also identified as trans, and used the name "Melody" or "Mel."

Even the CBC referred to Bryant as a woman.

The CBC just called James Cody Bryant “her” and “she”. https://t.co/HLEaQvYXy6 pic.twitter.com/xWaR0ZGCy8 — MBrant75 (@MBrant75) October 6, 2026

So this is more trans violence.

James Cody Bryant, the man federally charged in Washington state for allegedly helping the Canadian trans school mass sh—ter Jesse van Rootselaar (pictured below) kill seven women and children in Tumbler Ridge, is trans and uses the name "Melody," or "Mel."



The criminal… pic.twitter.com/J3PeJq4uEN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2026

Law enforcement said Bryant and Van Rootselaar began communicating on the platform Discord around August 2025, including discussing Van Rootselaar's plan to kill multiple people in a shooting. Bryant agreed to assist Van Rootselaar in several ways, including broadcasting a livestream of the murders, providing tactical advice, and sending money to purchase items Van Rootselaar wanted to use in connection with the attack.

Advertisement

NEW: The FBI arrested James Cody Bryant, 30, of Bellingham, WA today for conspiracy to murder in the Tumbler Ridge school massacre, which killed 8, including five children. Both Bryant and shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar identified as transgender women, according to police and… pic.twitter.com/4gIDuFXuXV — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 7, 2026

Bryant has been charged with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Once again, "trans-identifying" people targeted a school and children for acts of heinous violence. This time, the violence crossed borders, and now eight people — most of them children — are dead.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.