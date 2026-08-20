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Illegal Alien Who Groped High School Girls Leaves Prison Soon. What Will Happen to Him?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 10:00 AM
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Illegal Alien Who Groped High School Girls Leaves Prison Soon. What Will Happen to Him?
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

What is going on in Fairfax County, Virginia? The other day we learned that prosecutor Steve Descano helped an illegal alien institutionalized for murdering his landlord get a passport and a 48-hour pass from his facility, only for that illegal alien to flee the country. Yesterday, an illegal alien was arrested for murdering a 42-year-old mother near a popular jogging trail.

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Back in April, 19-year-old illegal alien Israel Flores-Ortiz was arrested for sexually assaulting nine high school girls. Flores-Ortiz was a student at that Fairfax high school when the assaults took place. He was found guilty on all nine counts but was sentenced to only 180 days in jail.

Now Flores-Ortiz is set to be released in early September. What will happen to him?

Here's more:

A 19-year-old man who was convicted of assaulting nine girls in the hallways of Fairfax High School is set to be released from jail in two weeks.

Earlier this year, 7News was the first to tell you that Israel Flores Ortiz was accused of groping girls at school. Ortiz is in the country illegally from El Salvador and crossed the southern border in 2024.

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Reporter Nick Minock wonders if Fairfax County will honor the ICE detainer for Flores-Ortiz, or if the high school will re-enroll him so he can finish his senior year.

This is absolutely insane. This illegal alien, an adult, had no business being in the country in the first place. Now nine girls have been assaulted, and it seems like Flores-Ortiz will be protected by Fairfax County officials and possibly returned to the high school where he can assault and victimize even more girls.

They probably will. The district said he'd be welcomed back after serving his sentence, and the school's principal sent out an email downplaying the sexual assaults back in March, telling parents that the student was "charged with inappropriately touching other students at school. These incidents involved the student touching students’ buttocks while they were transitioning in the hallways."

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No. Flores-Ortiz ran his hands between the girls' legs. He sexually assaulted them.

Half of the murderers in Fairfax County are illegal aliens.

Democrats put illegal aliens ahead of your safety, and your children's safety.

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News Topics VIRGINIA | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | CRIME
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